Roberta Miranda cites trauma after losing her virginity

By participating in the program What’s This Story, Porchat?from GNT, Roberta Miranda recalled a perrengue she went through the day she went to lose her virginity and that her boyfriend at the time suffered an allergic reaction after trying to clean himself.

“Huge thing”

According to Roberta, she and her boyfriend at the time, young, decided to lose their virginity in the bush and after the sexual act the boy went to pee and cleaned himself with a plant that was in the place. However, he ended up having an allergic reaction and the penis swelled up at the same time.

Advertising Could not load ad

See more: CNN journalist commits faux pas and swears live

“I’m leaving and he’s like, ‘Son of a bitch, you bitch’. I looked back and said: ‘But I bitch and cow?’. [Quando] I looked back, Porchat, he was trying to zip it up, and the moonlight was so beautiful, and that big thing, with that red head, and he was trying to zip it up“, recalled Roberta, laughing at the situation.

The singer went on to explain what happened: “What happened: he took the nettle and went to clean the train and when I look, that red thing, swelling, that huge thing“. And he ended up joking that he ended up with trauma: “The thing was bad and I think that’s where my ‘pint trauma’ was born“.