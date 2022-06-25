Roberta Miranda talks about the trauma of losing her virginity

Roberta Miranda talks with Fábio Porchat (Reproduction GNT)

Roberta Miranda amused the guests of the program “Que História é Essa, Porchat” by telling how he lost his virginity. Laughing, the artist explained that the affair happened when she was 14 years old, a time when she needed to hide from her siblings in order to be with someone.

“I got a boyfriend and told him we needed to find a hiding place. Then we went into the woods, and when I left, I looked back, Porchat, and he was trying to zip up, and that thing huge, red-headed, wouldn’t let it,” she laughed.

According to the singer, the young man’s penis swelled after he used a nettle branch. “He went to clean the train and when I look at it, that red thing, swelling, huge. The thing was mad and I think that’s where my paint trauma was born”, she added.

Defense of Simaria

Roberta Miranda surprised when he came out in defense of Simaria after the recent controversies involving his duo with Simone last weekend. The singer recalled that the sisters, like her, conquered everything with a lot of effort and said that she also went through a difficult time in her career.

“Brothers and sisters really fight… I like them both [Simone e Simaria], but the beating is being on top of Simaria, it’s hard… Look: me, her, we didn’t even have anything to eat. Suddenly you are faced with success, flashes, applause, money… Of course we get lost, I got lost too”, said the 65-year-old artist.

The duo Simone and Simaria have not been able to keep their disagreements behind the scenes of their career. The singers show themselves more and more opposites on the stage, although they guarantee that the sisterhood is above any work. After a recent interview with journalist Léo Dias, in which she harshly criticized her sister, Simaria announced a break in her career to take care of her health.

Before that, the two had already discussed on SBT, during the “Programa do Ratinho”, and in a show in Caruaru.