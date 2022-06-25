Roberto Carlos and Erasmo get involved in a jigsaw: “Irrevocable”

Great Brazilian singers, Roberto Carlos and Erasmo Carlos fight to own their greatest hits from the past

Roberto Carlos and Erasmus Carlos fight hard in the courts to have full rights to some of their most famous songs. The problem is that the artists have suffered a defeat that no longer has room for resources, and that means that hits like “É Somos Saber Viver” and “Se Você Pensa” are not officially theirs.

According to Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from the program “A Tarde é Sua”, the singers signed a contract with a publisher when they were around 20 years old, which owned the rights to their compositions. The problem is that they became giants of Brazilian music and to this day they cannot buy the collection.

Currently, Roberto Carlos and Erasmo are trying to become owners of some of their songs, but the Court has consecutively denied their attempts. For the second time, the veterans tried to change the deal to just licensing, not full rights to the songs. The decision, according to Sonia Abrão’s columnist, is “irrevocable”.

As with many international artists who sign contracts at a very young age, the vocalists will continue to receive the profits from their compositions, but not own them. Your only rights to these songs refer to the prohibition of new versions and their use in publicity actions.

VARIOUS SONGS

There are about 64 to 87 songs that Roberto Carlos and Erasmo Carlos wrote in their youth. The contract, in turn, they signed when they were around 23 years old. At the time, veterans had no idea that they would break out across the world.

Roberto Carlos has relationship with famous man unearthed and public detonates exhibition: “Deception” “Education never goes out of style”, Paula Fernandes scolds, after being barred and expelled by Roberto Carlos Roberto Carlos announces fight against disease and advice confirms what the singer did at home: “Bicho Loose”

VERY TALENTED

It is worth mentioning that Roberto Carlos is a great composer. According to the newspaper O Globo, he wrote three songs in the last few days, after testing positive for Covid-19. Because of social isolation, his inspirations came out and everything indicates that these songs will see the light of day until the end of the year.