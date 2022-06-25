Rodrigo Mussi takes advantage of the first major event after hospital discharge and says: “Invigorating”

Rodrigo Mussi, ex-BBB 22, has been increasingly recovering from the serious car accident he suffered earlier this year. Shortly after being eliminated from the reality show, the ex-confined man went through several surgeries after suffering an accident in March and being hospitalized for a few days.

After being discharged from the hospital, the commercial manager was able to enjoy the first event full of celebrities. Last night, Friday (24), the influencer shared with his followers some images of the Parintins event, in Manaus, Amazonas.

The event had a lot of music, a huge amount of people present and several celebrities. Rodrigo posed alongside celebrities such as David Brazil, Gabi Martins, Deborah Secco, Natália Deodato and much more. All the celebrities with whom the ex-confined man met, were happy to see him again and see that he was doing well.

Rodrigo was also very happy and grateful for being able to enjoy the moment after everything he’s been through. “What energy. I’m impressed with everything I’m living here. Thank you, Manaus”he wrote, in one of the videos posted on his Instagram. “Gratitude for the opportunity to experience this emotion. Amazonia is invigorating!”he captioned it in other records.