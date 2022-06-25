Rodriguinho says that singing is what he least likes to do in music

Recognized as one of the great pagodeiros in Brazil, the 44-year-old singer Rodriguinho, suffered from criticism for his voice out of tune, he even became a meme on social media due to a failure in a live and confessed that within a musical project he what he least enjoys is singing.

In an interview with the Bulldog Show podcast on Youtube, the artist heard questions about how he dealt with criticism for voice problems and did not hide that he feels more pleasure in working on the production of a song than singing.

Within my career, I perform almost all the functions that an artist can perform. I produce my record, I compose my music, I sing, I direct everything that’s going on, and the thing I least enjoy doing is singing. The show itself when you go on stage is another trip, but my least favorite thing to do is sing.

rodriguinho

Thus, he confided that he took little care of his vocal cords throughout his career. However, voice failures, out of tune in performances and criticism from contractors made him review his priorities to continue working in the music world.

“It was always the least I invested in everything I do and there was a time when I felt bad, it wasn’t even physiological, it was really mental. There was no callus, nothing. There was a time when I had paresis, which is a stop that they say that it numbs the vocal folds. When the vocal folds sleep, you don’t know”, he said.

There came a time when the stop hit the ceiling and began to break. I just sang my whole life. I don’t have to prove anything. I had this ‘screw it’, ‘don’t go to the show’ thing a lot. I’ve always been like this because I wanted to show that I wasn’t affecting the comments, but there came a time when it affected me.

rodriguinho

Now taking care of his vocal cords, Rodriguinho reported not hearing any more criticism about his recent performances. “Schedule didn’t affect, but there was a complaint from the contractors. They even hired again, but they complained. There were some complaints, a lot of people talking and I started to take care of it. It’s been a while since anyone said anything about it. , I managed to do it again, but I took care of it, I had to take care of it”, he declared.

He, however, ended his demonstration saying that he knows that it will not always be possible to please everyone even when he is following the letter with all care. “I received a lot of praise and a lot of criticism too, which is normal. Good or bad, we will have praise and criticism”, he concluded.