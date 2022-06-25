Romarinho launches shirt in honor of the tenth anniversary of the historic goal at Corinthians for Libertadores

Striker Romarinho, currently at Al Ittihad, in Saudi Arabia, launched a shirt in honor of the tenth anniversary of his historic goal scored against Corinthians in the 2012 Copa Libertadores. The first edition of the product will be available with only 140 pieces, worth Rs. $ 99.00 – the sale takes place on the Mästare website, at the link https://www.mastare.com.br/romarinho/.

The game to which the shirt refers was the first of the unprecedented final of Timão in the continental tournament. At Bombonera, Timão was losing 1-0 when Romarinho left the bench to make history and tie the match. The result was important to keep Corinthians alive in the fight for the title, since the grand final would be decided at home, at Pacaembu.

“I am happy to remember that moment. It’s something remarkable in my life and I also know how much it is in other people’s. It went by so fast, it’s been ten years, but it still seems like yesterday. The moment is very vivid in my memory and I am very grateful to have been enlightened there. One of the greatest achievements in the club’s history and I was able to help directly with such an important goal, at a very young age. I hope people like the shirt, because it was thought and made with great care”, said Romarinho.

The shirts, which are made of cotton, can be found in two colors: black or white – 70 of each will be sold. In the prints, there is the “Olha o Romarinhooo”, immortalized in the narration of Cléber Machado and the “Pq fas iso?!”, a joke that ended up going viral after the player left his name on Corinthians. – see photos below.

“The idea for the shirt came from a conversation with Romarinho. Together, we decided that it was important to have something to celebrate this very important moment in his life.. Something for the fan to keep with affection, remembering a remarkable fact, which happened in the conquest of Libertadores”, said Gabriel Saraceni, manager and press officer of Inovem Comunicação, a company that works with the forward’s image management.

“The idol needs to understand how important he is, but often players don’t have this notion. There’s no time to have it! It’s a first project with an advisor and the idea is to create other situations in this line with more clients or with athletes who interested in the idea,” he added.

Romarinho was introduced by Corinthians in 2012 and left his first two goals in a classic, against Palmeiras, in a game that preceded the Libertadores final that year. In the following match, he scored the equalizing goal in the Libertadores final, against Boca Juniors, from Argentina, in Bombonera.

In his time at Parque São Jorge, the striker has played 141 games, 60 wins, 52 draws and 29 defeats, which culminate in a 54.85% success rate. He still hit the net 25 times and won four titles: Libertadores and Mundial in 2012 and Recopa and Paulista in 2013.

