Sad loss of Zilu leaves Brazil in mourning with video: Remembering me

Artist pays tribute to father on social media

In 2014, Zilu faced one of the worst moments of his life due to separation from Zeze Di Camargo. However, she raised her head, rose up and became one of the audience’s darlings.

This Friday, the 24th, the artist broke down by sharing a video of her father, Geraldo Godoi, who passed away last year, a victim of Covid-19.

That’s because, the patriarch of the famous would be ninety years old today and received a great tribute.

Zilu gathered a series of moments with Geraldo and his family to the sound of the song “Na Eternidade”, by Bruna Karla.

“I want to remember youas someone who has always dared to dream and believe in God’s dreams”says a snippet of the song.

In addition to sharing the video on Instagram stories, Zilu paid a beautiful tribute to the patriarch in her feed.

“God wanted you closer to Him, and I feel intense love and gratitude for having been so loved by him in the 89 years he was here with us!”began the artist.

ARTIST LEAVES BRAZIL IN GRIEF

In the sequence, the ex-wife of Zezé Di Camargo broke down when talking about the loss of Geraldo Godói.

“Father, the longing hurts and corrodes in many days, but your presence and your teachings were recorded in me forever”confessed Zilu, who admitted crying because of the date.

“Receive my tears in the form of love and gratitude, and enjoy your day with our Father!”, confessed the artist.

Finally, Zilu confessed that she believes that one day she will see her father again and declared her love.

“I love you as I always loved you, and I still can’t live with your absence! Miss you… happy birthday!”, said the famous.

RECEIVE FAMILY SUPPORT

Because of the publication full of love, Zilu left Brazil again in mourning due to her irreparable loss.

In the comments, Camilla Camargo he also left a message for his grandfather and his mother.

“Beautiful mother, may God comfort your heart. Grandpa she is greatly missed and will always be but she is on God’s side. I love you”said Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter.