Sandy and Junior ask for help with blood donation for Andreas Kisser’s wife – Marie Claire Magazine

Sandy and Junior (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

Junior Lima and the sister Sandy used their social networks this Saturday (25) to do a blood donation campaign for the wife of the guitarist of Sepultura Andreas Kisser, Patricia Kisser.

In a post published in Stories, Junior asks fans for help. “Today we came to ask for your help in an important and delicate situation. The wife of our artist Andreas Kisser needs a blood donation. That’s why we ask all Sepultura fans to donate if they can. The donation must be made at the bank of blood in São Paulo,” the message read.

Sandy also wrote: “Anyone who can help, please make this contribution. My beloved godmother and many others need it very much”, she said referring to her son’s godmother. Theo.

Last Wednesday (22), the guitarist announced his departure from Sepultura’s European tour. The band shared a statement on Instagram stating that he had to “return to Brazil to take care of a family emergency”.

“Unfortunately @andreaskisser had to return to Brazil to take care of a family emergency. However, as the show can’t stop, we invited our friend @jeanpatt6n (from @project46_oficial) to join the band and continue the upcoming shows planned for our European summer tour. We would like to welcome Jean, thank him immensely for accepting this invitation that happened so quickly and unexpectedly (the rehearsals so far were amazing!) and, send good vibes to the kisser family!”

In September of last year, Andreas wrote an emotional post to celebrate the woman’s cancer cure. The singer shared a photo with her and the kids. Giulia, Yohan and Enzo and wrote a loving message for her.

“@patkisser Your positivity and energy inspire us, I thank you for being by your side in the most difficult time of our lives, as a family, stronger than ever! You won! I love you my love of life! Let’s go ahead, together and always. #fuckcancer #victory #life #love #family 9/16/21,” he wrote at the time.

Sandy asks for help in donating blood for Andreas Kisser’s wife (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)