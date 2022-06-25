SC families can ‘relax’ with the readjustment of tariff flags on the electricity bill; understand

The tariff flags, which can make the electricity bill more expensive, were readjusted by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) this Tuesday (21). Although the change will take effect from July, Santa Catarina residents can be relaxed until the end of 2022. The forecast is that the green flag will be applied until then, which does not make the bill more expensive.

Due to weather conditions, the scenario is favorable. “We are in a moment of ‘throwing water away’. The hydroelectric reservoirs are full, it is the best situation in the last 10 years”, explains Cristiano Tessaro, an electrical production engineer graduated from UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina).

The activation of the flags occurs in a reverse situation: when, in periods of drought, the hydroelectric plants do not supply the demand and it becomes necessary to resort to thermoelectric plants. This power source is more expensive. With the application of the banner, the consumer pays the increase in generation.

Aneel’s adjustment applied the following changes:

Green Flag: no additional cost and will not undergo readjustment;

and will not undergo readjustment; Yellow Flag: it will be more expensive from R$1.874 to R$2.989 (increase of 59.3%);

from R$1.874 to R$2.989 (increase of 59.3%); Red Flag 1: it will be more expensive from R$3.971 to R$6.50 (representing an increase of 63.7%);

from R$3.971 to R$6.50 (representing an increase of 63.7%); Red Flag 2: it will be more expensivefrom R$9,492 to R$9,795 (representing an increase of 63.7%);

Flags just got even more expensive

When Aneel proposed updating the values, the readjustments were cheaper than those that were approved. The initial readjustments, which can be seen at this link, reached up to 57%. Red flag 2 would even be cheaper.

For Tessaro, who is also executive director of Camerge (a company from Florianópolis that operates in energy management), the federal agency needed to increase the value of the flag to account for the real cost. The first proposal did not cover the amount.

Up to BRL 11.40 more expensive

With the new values, a family that usually pays R$ 240 on the electricity bill, with the green flag, will be able to pay up to R$ 11.40 more expensive with the activation of the other flags. With the readjustment proposed in April, the maximum amount was R$ 10.

“In this example, the family would have a cost of approximately 29.50 more in the energy bill for activating the red flag 1. Approximately 11.40 more than before”, explains Tessaro.

Increase is necessary, says engineer

According to Aneel, the increase is in line with inflation (which rose by 10.06%), the rise in fuel prices and losses during the water shortage period in 2021.

“Experience over the last year has shown that current flags cannot cover the real costs of using thermoelectric plants”, adds Cristiano Tessaro, an electrical production engineer graduated from UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina).

Last year’s water crisis, one of the worst in Brazil, made it necessary to contract and auction thermoelectric plants that needed to work immediately.

“In addition, we import electricity from countries such as Uruguay and Argentina, which cost BRL 2,400 per MWh”, details Tessaro, a specialist in power plants and executive director of Camerge, a Florianópolis-based company that manages energy.

“In order not to run the risk of rationing, we ended up paying a very high bill”, he says. Situation that, for the engineer, makes it necessary to correct the flag values ​​to be more adequate to reality.

Other increases

Although the readjustment in the tariff flag does not immediately make the electricity bill more expensive, there are other increases planned for the current year, which should make the electricity bill weigh heavily on the pocket. In August, the traditional tariff readjustment is planned, which should be around 8%.