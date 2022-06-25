Scams and frauds involving Pix exceed BRL 300 million per month

The Central Bank is pressing banks to map and identify the flaws related to the Pix scam. Check out!

Pix, an instant payment system, is one of the main means of payment for Brazilians. As the platform does not charge fees and payment is made instantly, the system quickly became popular with Brazilians. Given this, it is natural that as the number of users grows, the number of frauds will also increase.

The issue generates great concern on the part of banks and other financial institutions. The number of frauds involving Pix exceeds the average of BRL 10 million every day and, in this semester of 2022 alone, in at least one month, the scams totaled BRL 312 million.

In short, the big issue with the Pix system is that after a transaction has been paid, it is not possible to cancel the transaction. After all, the system came up with the proposal to make instant financial transfers. With this, scammers take advantage of this fragility, to apply blows to people.

In addition, the biggest problem is that criminals end up using the accounts in the name of oranges, which makes it even more difficult for banks to identify Pix scammers. Noticing this growth in scams, the Central Bank puts pressure on banks to be able to map and identify flaws related to account security.

In the case of Pix-related scams and fraud, fraud attempts are diverse. While some are just an adaptation of old scams, others exploit the characteristics of the new payment system.

A common Pix scam is related to creating fake pages to trick users, where the strategy is to redirect the scam targets to fake websites. And there, steal the bank details. There is also the flaw in Pix, which is applied on the basis of social engineering. That is, as a promise of reward to the user.

Finally, there are the Pix scams related to cloned WhatsApp, fake profiles in the messaging app, as well as fake call centers.

