Scams are applied at gas stations when filling up: Know which ones.

Discover the most common scams at gas stations across the country and find out how they can be avoided.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

According to the Instituto Combustível Legal, 6 usual scams are applied at gas stations in the country. However, these crimes are difficult to identify for the common consumer. Therefore, the entity gives some tips that can help to avoid scams related to vehicle supply.

It is essential to require the invoice to prove the supply so that irregularities can be denounced. In addition, it is necessary to redouble attention at stations where the value of fuel is much lower when compared to other stations in the same region.

Operation Clean Fuel has been carried out by the Institute of Weights and Measures of the State of São Paulo (Ipem-SP), since October 2021. During this period, the Institute analyzed 103 gas stations in the cities of the state. In total, 55 stations showed irregularities and were penalized.

The Institute says that depending on the type of blow applied, damage to cars, motorcycles and trucks can cause great harm to drivers.

Most common scams at gas stations

Check out 6 of the most frequent scams at gas stations in the country.

rigged bomb

The rigged pump shows an amount of fuel on the display, but delivers a smaller amount to the vehicle’s tank.

It is important to be aware and not to confuse it with the low pump, which is when the pump has a small variation but is still allowed according to the law. In Brazil, the difference accepted for every 20 liters of fuel is 60ml for less or 100ml for more.

Deputies articulate the creation of the 14th salary of the INSS

Vehicle natural gas with pressure above ideal

Some stations sell vehicular natural gas (CNG) with pressure above that allowed by the agency, which determines that the percentage must not exceed 2%. In these cases, the station has the irregular pump interdicted.

adulterated fuel

Fuels are mixed with other chemicals. This can have consequences for both the vehicle and the driver’s health, depending on the substance.

When filling up with ethanol, for example, the consumer must pay attention to the pump’s hydrometer, which contains an object that floats inside an hourglass. When it moves, it means that fuel is passing through it. If the red part of the hydrometer is higher than the liquid level, the ethanol has problems.

Too much alcohol in gasoline

Hydrated ethanol is placed in the same tank as gasoline. When this happens, gasoline consumption is higher. The ideal ethanol content to be blended into regular gasoline is 27%, and for premium gasoline it is 25%.

adulterated diesel oil

Biodiesel content below indicated. In 2022, this value corresponds to 10%. Another irregularity is the addition of water and sediment to the fuel, which directly impacts engine performance.

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

beach post

It occurs when an establishment imitates the specifications of a trusted brand but sells products of dubious origin.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: prakob / Shutterstock.com