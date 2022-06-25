Scenario used in videoconferencing can reveal professional profile

More than two years have passed since the offices were closed and millions of people started work from home. More than enough time to buy a ring light, hang pictures on the walls and find out where the mute button is. But, as is clear to Claude Taylor, co-creator of the Room Rater profile on Twitter, which assesses the background of video callsThat is not what happened.

“Your rating isn’t going to be good,” he warned me, glancing at my walls with nothing on them and poorly lit by Zoom. “You need to hang up some artwork. Put a big picture there!” Taylor rated my scenario a three, though he softened the score with a little warning. “All this is just a joke,” he said. “We are not interior designers. We just pretend to be on Twitter.”

There was a time in April 2020 when hand sanitizer was hard to find, there was plenty of time, and perhaps, to be distracted amidst the fear and uncertainty of a violent pandemic, those lucky enough to be stuck at home, amused themselves by judging other people’s houses. Taylor and her friend Jessie Bahrey started posting their opinions on Twitter. Celebrities scrambled to get better Room Rater scores, outfitting their homes with plants, posters, and the must-have copy of Robert Caro’s The Power Broker.

“In the space of months, the people that we had rated two and three were becoming eights, nines and tenes,” said Taylor, who has written a book with Jessie called How to Zoom Your Room (How to show your home on Zoom, in free translation), released this week. “People have improved a lot (their decorations). Obviously we take some credit for that.”

But not everyone managed to make improvements to the environment shown by Zoom. While the number of daily Zoom participants has jumped from ten million in December 2019 to 300 million in April 2020, many are still sitting in front of blank walls, which create what Taylor calls “hostage videos.” People are positioning the camera below their nose and providing an accidental “full nostril view”.

By the end of 2021, three million people were permanently working remotely. Many other workers are in limbo, going to the office for a few days or waiting for a return-to-workplace plan that doesn’t get delayed. Office occupancy across the United States remains below 50%. The confusion and mixed feelings people feel can make it difficult to invest in making a remote work situation seem permanent.

“Investing in an uncertain future is difficult,” said Emily Anhalt, a psychologist and co-founder of mental health startup Coa. “If you feel like going back to the office and don’t want to stay at home, you’re less likely to spend money on a fancy backdrop.”

Even Emily herself said she was reluctant to give up the idea that at any time of the day or month she could resume her pre-pandemic routine. “I didn’t really spend time regretting the life I had before,” she said. “Seeing my patients personally, watching their body language.”

Some workers have intensely experienced the challenges of continuing to work from home. Parents split their brains between professional obligations and children. Extroverts went crazy in tiny apartments. Junior employees wondered how to find mentors or make friends at work.

“People are constantly feeling overwhelmed,” said Andréa Coutu, a business consultant. “Some are eager to get back to the office and be able to separate work and home so they are no longer solely responsible for their children having to fix things when something goes wrong.”

Many were abruptly pushed into remote work isolation and still haven’t accepted that their future work schedules are unlikely to look like pre-2020 ones. The technical setbacks of the first weeks of the pandemic keep repeating themselves as if we’re stuck in a combination of The Office with Time Spell.

“You still have people who say, ‘Sorry, I didn’t realize I had the mic muted. Can you hear me now?’” said Rachele Clegg, 28, who worked for a nonprofit in Washington, DC, during most of the pandemic.

In March 2020, Rachele was in a meeting where the video chat was glitching and her boss couldn’t get the filter off that made her look like a potato. “When she lowered her head she turned into a potato,” Rachele recalled. “When she lifted her head, she turned into a potato buried in the ground.” Rachele was astonished to find that these kinds of technical difficulties haven’t lessened. Two years later, remote work sometimes still feels like an improv gig.

Many people continued to work from home with a certain degree of lack of seriousness, as if at any moment there could be an announcement of a rapturous return to the stalls and displacements. Last week, Sujay Jaswa, a former Dropbox executive, took a video recording with the camera facing the ceiling. (“His business philosophy does not include [uma reunião por] decent zoom,” wrote the Room Rater.)

Managers say they were surprised by some of the items that appear on the pro scene during video calls: laundry, sheets, takeout packages. “I was interviewing a candidate for a job the other day and on the counter behind him was an open bottle of vodka,” said Noah Zandan, who runs coaching platform Quantified. “I try to give people the benefit of the doubt as to what’s behind them, but there are boundaries that need to be set.”

Those who cared most about image made an effort to improve their backgrounds at the start of the pandemic. Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor of Texas, was one of the Room Rater targets that most improved its rating, going from a zero to a ten. US presidential historian Michael Beschloss received the 2020 “Best Case” award, fitting recognition for a researcher who has studied what Oval Office design can teach about different presidential terms.

Most workers were communicating with their bosses, not the American public. Even so, spending on home improvements and maintenance has increased and is up 11% from pre-pandemic projections, according to consulting firm McKinsey. Sales of office furniture rose, especially ergonomic chairs.

People even paid literary experts to curate their bookshelves. Books by the Foot, for example, which sells used books in large quantities, spent the first few months of the pandemic serving customers in search of erudite Zoom settings. “They weren’t like, ‘I’m looking for a Zoom fund,’” said Chuck Roberts, the company’s owner. “But something like, ‘I want to have 3.5 meters of classic biographies,’ and generally we got what was implied.”

Jessica Bowman, who manages the Books by the Foot service, said, “In 2021, we saw a little less of that,” and explained that many of her customers were now focused on having books in their homes that they really wanted to read. “Orders are becoming more personalized,” she added. “It’s the house being its own sanctuary and you making it just cozy for yourself versus it being a backdrop for Zoom.”

Others claim that a cozy — or even downright messy — backdrop on Zoom is a symbol of pride, indicative of someone who is too busy at work to bother hanging a picture. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey received a two from the Room Rater in May 2020. That hardly surprised him, he said, because at that time he was working long hours as the country grappled with a crisis.

“That was before Rosario officially moved in, my house had a lot of that single-man house feel,” he said in an interview last week, referring to his girlfriend at the time, actress Rosario Dawson. “The only green things were those growing inside my fridge.”

Want to discuss Career and Entrepreneurship issues? Join our group on Telegram via link or type @gruposuacarreira in the app’s search bar. If you just want to receive news, join our distribution list for this link or type @canalsuacarreira in the search bar.

The senator’s team decided that an investment in their video landscape was worthwhile. His chief of staff asked someone to buy ten small plants after a conversation with the Room Rater. The senator’s score jumped to a ten, and featured the caption: “Ten plants. ten attempts”.

Some remote workers said small touches were all they needed to make their living rooms look less like makeshift offices and more like real workspaces — especially as plans to return to the office are shelved.

“You know that thing about a chef having a mise en place?” said Noel Casler, podcaster and comedian. “I want a reminder of how big the world is, even while we’re all doing everything online.”

Looking at other people’s Zoom scenarios can be a reminder that some people have a lot more space to work with. However, Taylor insists that everyone can improve their homes: “They don’t need to get the style of rich and famous people.” And Casler’s advice is not to overdo it. He borrows a famous piece of advice from Coco Chanel, in which she advises people to “look in the mirror and remove an accessory” before leaving the house.

“In cooking or writing or whatever, less is always more,” said Casler. In his case, minus is a perfect score. Or, as he put it, when asked about his Room Rater rating, “a beautiful ten.” / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA