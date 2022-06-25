Sea animal surprises by resemblance to Stranger Things villain

Beachgoers at Bennar Beach in Wales were stunned to come across a strange sea creature in the area. The reason: the eight-tentacled crustacean, known as the gooseneck, closely resembles the appearance of the Mind Flayer, an evil monster that inhabits the inverted world of the series “Stranger Things” (Netflix).

A young man named Shell Longmore was so impressed by the creature’s appearance that he photographed it and shared the image on his Facebook profile. “I thought I had seen all sorts of local wildlife until I found this. It was a huge shock! It was a strange looking creature, but also very beautiful,” the boy observed in an interview with North Wales Live.

Upon publication, Longmore received several comments asking him to sell the animal. It can be explained: the gooseneck is a delicacy much appreciated in countries like Portugal and Spain, where it costs up to 300 pounds per kilo — the equivalent of about R$ 2 thousand.

A success on Netflix since 2016, “Stranger Things” has its fourth season on the streaming platform. The first part of the episodes landed on May 27 in the service’s international catalog, while the final episodes will be released on July 1.