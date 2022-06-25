See the dollar quote and the stock exchange this Friday – 06/24/2022 – Market

Supported by the rise in foreign stock markets, the Brazilian Stock Exchange closed with a slight recovery this Friday (24). The gain, however, was insufficient to compensate for the sequence of lows of the last few days.

The Ibovespa rose 0.60% in this session, to 98,672 points. But the benchmark index of the Stock Exchange fell 1.15% in the accumulated for the week, the fourth consecutive in the red. This month, the dip has reached 11.19%. The 2022 result is negative at 5.87%.

The dollar had a day of appreciation of 0.42%, quoted at R$ 5.2520. It is the highest value since the R$ 5.26 registered on February 8 this year. The rise against the real in this trading session was contrary to what is usually expected of a session that saw weakness in the US currency against most emerging currencies. In addition, there was a rise in the prices of the main commodities exported by Brazilian companies.

Decisions by the Executive and Congress to increase spending on aid to compensate for the increase in fuel prices in an election year put more concerns on the market’s radar regarding fiscal risk, that is, an increase in public spending that could eventually jeopardize the execution of the Budget.

“They are trying to put as much ‘goodness’ as possible in this PEC [dos Combustíveis]measures to try to increase the government’s popularity in the coming months before the elections,” said Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos.

At the beginning of the night of this Friday, the reference price of a barrel of crude oil was traded with a gain of 2.37%, quoted at US$ 112.66 (R$ 589.52), after having fallen 1.51% the day before. .

The 0.76% drop in Petrobras was the main negative highlight among the companies with the greatest weight on the Stock Exchange. Vale rose 2.78%, following the appreciation of iron ore. Suzano jumped 4.87% due to an increase in pulp prices.

In New York, the stock exchange benchmark jumped 3.06%. The recovery is still at a low level. The S&P 500 is down 18% this year. Two other important indicators for the US market, Dow Jones and Nasdaq, rose 2.68% and 3.34%.

“The day was one of strong recovery abroad with the market buying the thesis that the United States is halfway to beat inflation and, perhaps, the Fed [Federal Reserve, o banco central americano]you don’t need to raise interest rates so strongly again”, commented Vitor Carettoni, director of the variable income table at Lifetime Investimentos.

The day before, new statements by the president of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American central bank) to the US Congress worried investors about the acceleration of interest rates in the country and, consequently, about the risk of the fall that this credit tightening can cause. in the world economy.

Jerome Powell told the House of Representatives financial services committee that the country’s 40-year high inflation must be curbed “unconditionally.”

Risk aversion caused sharp declines in the commodity sectors and, consequently, in the shares of emerging economy countries that depend on exports of raw materials.