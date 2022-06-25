Separated at birth? 6 celebrities who look alike

A photo of the digital influencer Rafa Uccman from the time he was Capricho’s eye drops went viral on Twitter due to the similarity with the sertanejo Gusttavo Lima at the beginning of his career.

The “Central Splash” analyzed other celebrities who are also known on the internet for being alike. Check out:

Bruna Biancardi and Bruna Marquezine

Bruna Biancardi and Bruna Marquezine Image: Playback/Instagram

Bruna Biancardi and Bruna Marquezine have some similarities besides the name. The two are brunettes, thin, with similar and extra haircuts: they already had a relationship with Neymar Jr. Biancardi is also the star’s current girlfriend.

I I think they are the result of the coincidence of the pattern and not necessarily similar. The crowd also annoys Biancardi saying that Neymar only dates her because of her resemblance to Marquezine. Aline Ramos, Splash columnist

Kefera and Livian Aragão

Kéfera Buchmann and Lívian Aragão Image: Playback/Instagram

The actresses Kéfera and Lívian Aragão also had their similarities pointed out several times by fans. Their haircuts and face shapes collaborate, right?

I think they already had a more similar phase, but they look alike because of their eyebrows and angular face (…) They would pass for cousins. If someone told me that Kéfera is Didi’s niece, I would believe him. Chico Barney, Splash columnist

Mariana Ximenes and Tiago Leifert

Mariana Ximenes and Tiago Leifert Image: Playback / Internet

Comparisons between actress Mariana Ximenes and journalist Tiago Leifert yield many memes on social media. Lucas Pasin, also a columnist for splashagrees with the similarity between the blondes on TV.

I like this game with a combination of the two and they are very similar indeed.

Aline Ramos adds that this is one of the cases in which celebrities are most similar.

They are people of different genders, of totally different styles and yet they look alike. If we had to choose the most similar pair, this one would win.

