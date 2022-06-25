Sexual act with a minor under 14 is rape, regardless of context

The Santa Catarina police concluded the criminal investigation into the case of an 11-year-old girl, a resident of the municipality of Tijucas, who had an abortion after a recommendation by the Federal Public Ministry had wide repercussions.

The police investigation, according to O Globo newspaper, concluded that the main suspect of having got the girl pregnant is also a 13-year-old child. experts heard by universe clarify: any sexual act — regardless of context, authorship or whether or not there was consent — with children under 14 is considered rape of a vulnerable person. And, as a result, this age group has guaranteed access to legal abortion, as the law establishes that victims of sexual violence can have the procedure.

Lawyer Ana Claudia Cifali, legal coordinator of the Alana Institute, explains that the Brazilian Penal Code is quite clear in relation to the presumption of rape of a vulnerable person whenever it involves a minor under 14 years of age.

“Pregnant children, up to 14 years old, should have even easier access to legal abortion because the rape of a vulnerable person is already presumed by law. Even if the case involves another child, abortion remains a guaranteed right because the condition of the girl as a rape victim is not deconstituted”, says the specialist.

“A recent decision by the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul removed the guilt of a teenager, in a relationship with two boyfriends who were very close in age and were initiating their sexual life together. But, as a rule, it is considered rape.”

Lawyer Luciana Temer, president of Instituto Liberta, which fights against child sexual exploitation, explains that the law that defined rape of the vulnerable dates back to 2009 and was established to remove subjectivities in case analyses.

“Before this law, there was a subjectivity when analyzing what was consent and what was not, if it was rape or if it was not. This law came to end that subjectivity. No matter what the situation was, there is an objective data that the law puts it”, he says.

In addition, she recalls, the legislation, at another time, also determines that rape victims have access to legal abortion (the procedure in the country is also authorized for women at risk because of pregnancy and for fetuses with anencephaly). “These are two clear and objective laws that do not allow for any other interpretation: minor is rape and abortion is allowed in the case of rape”.

Mônica Brito, executive secretary of Cedeca (Center for the Defense of the Rights of Children and Adolescents) Glória de Ivone, in Tocantins, says that there is no idea of ​​”consent” for sexual relations with children under 14 years of age.

“At this age, there is no proper discernment to discern about that act, that relationship of affection. She still doesn’t have this domain. in Brazil. An education without taboo, without prejudice, without criminalization and without the religious and moral question”, says the specialist.

“A 10-year-old child doesn’t even know what menstruation is, basic care, condoms, what implications of having a pregnancy. How can we say that it was consent?”, Brito asks.

“That is, regardless of consent or not, at this age she doesn’t have the discernment to say that that type of relationship may or may not harm her, from a health and psychological point of view.”

For the expert, comments that say that the girl would not have access to legal abortion because she had a relationship with a child under 13 years old are wrong and, for the expert, it reveals an “adult-centric” and “violating human rights” view, in addition to blaming the child. “What’s behind these lines is prejudice against abortion,” she says.

Boy could answer for infraction and have socio-educational measures

In the case of involving another child, a 13-year-old boy, there is no criminal liability since the minor is 18 years old. But there can be accountability in the Juvenile Justice sphere, explains Ana Claudia Cifali, and the conduct is considered an infraction.

“As it involves an adolescent under the age of 18, we are talking about an infraction and not a crime – there can be a process in specialized juvenile justice, and a socio-educational measure may be applied, including deprivation of liberty. That is, there is imputability of crime, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be held responsible”, explains the lawyer.

Luciana Temer also states that it is good to separate the two discussions: “It can be analyzed whether there was an infraction. But this circumstance should not be looked at to define access to abortion. pregnant then it configures rape

Temer says that the two discussions, however, point to a reality: the lack of sex education in the country.

“We are seeing these situations repeat themselves. Our society needs to discuss healthy sexuality with our children and adolescents, otherwise this will continue to happen”, says the expert. “If we don’t talk, pornography will. We need to talk about the torture and institutional illegalities that this girl suffered, but we also need to talk about prevention, which is having this conversation in public and private schools.”