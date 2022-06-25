Silly error is blocking the Caixa Tem app; see what it is

O Caixa Tem application is one of the most downloaded by Brazilians at the moment. Through it, millions of citizens receive some of the main social benefits in force, such as Brazil aid or the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal. Its use is so great, many people have faced difficulties with a silly error that is blocking Caixa Tem.

Read more: Bolsonaro increases Brazil aid from R$400 to R$600

First of all, users of the Caixa Tem application must always be aware of the proper functioning of the platform, preventing it from being blocked. The first step for this is to always comply with the usage rules, one of which concerns the transaction limit. This is the mistake that a lot of people are making and that is causing the Caixa Tem lock.

Avoid doing this so as not to block your Caixa Tem app

Users of the Caixa Tem application should pay attention to the limit of transactions allowed with the tool, which must not exceed the ceiling of R$ 5 thousand per month. Those who exceed this amount via a digital social savings account may have the application blocked.

Such a situation can affect the receipt of the benefit, prevent the holder from requesting a loan or even the cash credit card.

How to solve the problem of Caixa Tem blocked?

If the citizen encounters a problem with the application, there is no need to despair. Unexpected situations can happen all the time. Some of them can be solved in a simple way, check:

Error in the registration – to solve this situation, just go to one of the nearest Caixa branches to report what happened to one of the attendants. The agent will then guide you on what action to take.

In case of forgetting the password – in this case, the solution is in the application itself, in the option “Recover password”. After clicking, just read the instructions that appear on the screen and proceed with the process.

It is also important to note that keeping your registration data always up to date will prevent new unpleasant surprises in relation to Caixa from arising.