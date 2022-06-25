Simple stomach pain can alert you to pancreatic cancer. See other symptoms that indicate the condition – Metro World News Brasil

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), pancreatic cancer is responsible for 2% of diagnoses of all types of cancer and 4% of the total deaths caused by the disease in Brazil. Because it is difficult to detect and has an aggressive behavior, its mortality rate is considered high.

The pancreas is an organ similar to a pear and has a head, body and tail, located in the upper part of the stomach and responsible for the secretion of hormones, including insulin, which in turn has the function of processing sugar from food. The pancreas also produces digestive juices to help the body digest food as well as process and absorb nutrients.

When cancer cells become lodged, there may be tumor growth in any part of the organ. In other cases, the disease can start in hormone-producing cells, in a condition known as neuroendocrine tumors.

Some risk factors can be responsible for the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer such as smoking, having diabetes for a long time, having chronic pancreatitis or some hereditary disorders.

Symptoms

Jaundice. This occurs when the skin and eyes turn a yellowish color. You may also have dark urine or itchy skin;

‘Pale’ or gassy stools;

Abdominal or back pain;

Weight loss and lack of appetite;

Nausea and vomiting;

Enlarged gallbladder or liver;

Formation of blood clots. They usually appear on the leg with pain, swelling, redness and heat in the affected area;

Diabetes. This cancer affects the cells that produce insulin, causing this disease.

Some symptoms can also be recurrent from other conditions, so if in doubt, consult a specialized doctor.

