Singer is murdered by her husband in a restaurant in Mexico City | World

Mexican singer Yrma Lydya, 21, was shot dead by her husband at a restaurant in Mexico City on Thursday (23).

Yrma Lydia was murdered at the Suntory Del Valle restaurant, in the south of the city, by her husband, identified as 79-year-old Jesús Hernández Alcocer. The man was detained by police along with another woman.

The information comes from the Mexican news portal El Universal and the country’s Public Ministry.

“A man shot his wife three times, he is already in detention along with another woman who accompanied him,” said Omar García Harfuch, Secretary of Security for Mexico City.

According to witnesses, after an argument, the man shot the singer.

Alcocer tried to bribe the police to let him escape in the company of one of their security guards, who was also arrested.

Yrma Lydya’s Trajectory

Yrma Lydya was introduced to the artistic world by her parents, who enrolled her in ballet when she was two years old.

“Since I was a child I prepared at Bel Canto, but along the way I found the scores by José Alfredo Jiménez, by María Grever, by all those composers who made Mexican music shine,” she said in an interview shared on one of her social networks.

His first album was called “God’s Gift” (2015). Two years later, in 2017, she released “Talking” when she started performing on television and in shows. In 2019 she debuted the album “Eternally”.