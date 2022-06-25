Sleeping with lights on can increase risk of diseases such as obesity | Health

Playback/Pixabay Sleeping with the light on can increase the risk of diseases such as obesity

Exposure to any amount of light during sleep at night is associated with a significant increase in the incidence of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes. The conclusion is from a study by researchers from the Department of Neurology at Northwestern University, in the United States, published in the scientific journal SLEEP.

The work followed 552 elderly people, between 63 and 84 years old. To measure lighting, participants used devices that detected the presence of light in the environment. Not only lights from lamps were considered, but also from other sources, such as electronic devices. After a period of seven days, it was observed that just under half (255) slept completely in the dark, as indicated by the experts.

“Whether it’s a smartphone leaving the TV on at night or light pollution in a big city, we live amid an abundant number of artificial light sources that are available 24 hours a day. Older adults are already at higher risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, so we wanted to see if there was a difference in the frequencies of these diseases related to exposure to light at night.” .

The scientists found that the incidence of metabolic diseases was considerably higher among this group that slept with a light on in the bedroom, compared to the others.

While 40.7% of the group with some lighting at bedtime was obese, this rate was 26.7% in those who slept in the dark. The same difference was seen for those with diabetes, with an incidence of 17.8% in the first group versus 9.8% in the second; and with hypertension, 73% against 59.2%.

The study is observational, that is, it only pointed out a relationship between night lighting and the prevalence of the diseases analyzed, and not a direct cause between the factors. However, the researchers believe that there are some biological reasons that could justify this link.

“It’s not natural to see these lights at night. Light actually turns off some of the parts of the brain that tell our bodies whether it’s day or night. So these signals that it sends are confusing in a way, because the circadian cycle is weakened and, over time, that has implications for our health.”

For professor and head of the sleep medicine section at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Emerson Wickwire, who was not part of the study, the new research adds to a body of evidence that shows the impacts of interruption. of sleep and deregulation of the circadian cycle for general health, especially among the elderly.

“Even though this study requires careful follow-up in future studies, these are exciting results. First, light at night can worsen health by disrupting the circadian clock. In addition to sleep, circadian health is vital for disease prevention and performance.” organism”, the professor told HealthDay.

He also mentions that light works by suppressing the production of melatonin in the body, which may be linked to the worsening of sleep quality during the night.

“Melatonin, also called the hormone of darkness, is associated with several health properties, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Light at night reduces this melatonin”, says the expert.

how to reduce the problem

To lessen these potential risks, Northwestern University’s head of sleep medicine and one of the study’s authors, Phyllis Zee, warns that “it’s important for people to avoid or minimize the amount of light exposure during sleep.” In a statement, she suggests some tips that can help during the process:

Don’t turn on the lights. If you must have a light on (which older adults may want to be safe), leave a dim light closer to the ground.

Color is important. An amber or red/orange light is less stimulating to the brain and therefore less harmful. Therefore, do not use white or blue light and keep it away from the sleeping area.

Blackout shades and curtains. When it is not possible to control the internal and external lighting, a good solution is the use of eye masks and curtains called blackout, which can more efficiently prevent light from entering the room.

Bed position. Try to arrange the bedroom so that the bed is in a position where the light does not shine on the face, which increases the harm of night lighting.

