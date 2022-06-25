Social stress can accelerate the aging of the immune system

As people age, their immune systems naturally lose strength. This aging, called immunosenescence, can be a major cause of age-related health problems such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.

However, different people’s immune systems do not age at the same rate. O Stress, for example, is associated with signs of accelerated aging in the immune system.

To better understand the discrepancy between chronological age and immunological age, researchers at the University of California and the University of Southern California analyzed data from the Health and Retirement Study (HRS), a large US survey of adults over 50. Patients were asked about different stressors they experienced, such as job loss, discrimination, chronic stress, as well as major traumas such as death and illness in the family.

In addition, HRS collects blood samples from participants, and analyzes the percentage of different types of immune cells present, including white blood cells. These cells play a central role in immune responses to viruses, bacteria and other invaders. This is the first time that such detailed information about immune cells has been collected in a large national survey.



By analyzing data from 5,744 of these participants, the research team found that people who experienced more stress had a lower proportion of new T cells – needed to tackle new invaders, ones the immune system has never seen before. However, these individuals also have a higher proportion of already specialized T cells — older cells that have exhausted their ability to fight off invaders and instead produce proteins that can increase harmful inflammation. People with these proportions of new and old T cells have an older immune system.

One of the factors that helps mitigate this connection is a healthy diet and regular exercise. Scientists also realized that potential exposure to cytomegalovirus – a generally asymptomatic virus known to accelerate the aging of the immune system – decreases the relationship between stress and aging of immune cells. Although the virus normally lies dormant in the body, they found that stress can increase its strength and compel the immune system to fight the reactivated virus. This infection control can result in more exhausted T cells circulating through the body and cause chronic inflammation, a major contributor to age-related disease.

The study helps clarify the association between social stress and accelerated immune aging. It also highlights possible ways to slow down immune aging — such as improving factors in diet, smoking, exercise, and the way people deal with stress.

“It is important to note, however, that epidemiological studies cannot fully establish cause and effect. More research is needed to confirm whether reduced stress or lifestyle changes will lead to improvements in immune aging and to better understand how stress and latent pathogens such as cytomegalovirus interact to cause illness and death. researchers.

Scientists are currently continuing their research, analyzing, for example, how childhood adversities influence the aging of the immune system. Understanding what influences this aging can help them better address older people’s differences in health and illness.

