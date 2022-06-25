Sold for BRL 150 million, Gerson owes BRL 146,000 to the bank, says newspaper

Sold by Flamengo to Olympique de Marseille, from France, for R$ 150 million in 2021, Gerson still has pending situations in Brazil. That’s because, according to the newspaper ‘O Globo’, the midfielder is still responding to a lawsuit in the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice for owing R$ 146,478.15 to Banco Bradesco.

On September 18, 2019, the date of the initial petition, Gerson reportedly signed an agreement worth R$127,592.99 to settle his debts, with a discount of R$27,592.99. The amount was renegotiated, but the remaining balance of R$ 92 thousand, which should be paid in 24 installments of R$ 4,560.10, stopped being paid in October 2020.

According to the financial institution’s lawyers, all friendly attempts to seal the deal were unsuccessful. In this way, they ask for the player’s assets to be pledged until the debt is paid off. In addition, they require the debt to be paid within three days, with the presence of a measure that determines the unavailability of the current account balance and other financial investments.

Since arriving in France at the request of coach Jorge Sampaoli, Gerson has made 48 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists. At Flamengo, the midfielder gained prominence with Jorge Jesus and became a fundamental part of the team that won the 2019 Libertadores and other titles.