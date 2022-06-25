Sonic Origins studio regrets the state of the final product

Sonic Origins continues to talk and after the controversy with the DLCs and the recent revelation that Michael Jackson actually composed music for Sonic 3, which apparently was modified for legal reasons for the new Sega collection, we now have one of the main studios to comment on the state of the final product.

Sonic Origins has been available since June 23rd and one of the main contributors to these works on the Sonic, Sonic 3, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD remasters has publicly confessed that he is highly disappointed with the work presented.

The Sonic CD remaster was developed by Christian Whitehead with the Retro Engine, while Sonic 1 and 2 were developed by Whitehead and Headcannon Games. Headcannon has also officially confirmed that it is responsible for remastering Sonic 3 & Knuckles for this Sonic Origins.

However, Sonic Origins itself was developed and compiled at Sega from the externally developed remasters, but Headcannon’s Simon Thomley is far from happy with what has been put up for sale.

“This is frustrating. I’m not going to lie and say there were no issues with what we delivered to Sega, but what’s in Origins isn’t what we deliver either,” said Thomley.

“The integration has introduced some crazy mistakes that conventional logic would make believe are our fault, many of them are not.”

“Regarding Origins, we were unfamiliar with creating a separate project that was then inserted into something completely different. We knew early on that time was short and we would have to work until we dropped to meet the deadline for this to be done and even released.”

“Once again, I take responsibility for my mistakes and those of my team, and there are many. Some mistakes, some lack of attention, some rushed work, some things we saw but didn’t have the order to correct near the end. perfect by no means, part of it is our fault. It’s complicated.”

Thomley says he’s proud of the team’s performance under this pressure, but they’re unhappy with the state of Sonic Origins and even Sonic 3. He says they weren’t happy with the state when they sent it to Sega, but that a lot was beyond Sega’s control. team.

“We asked to make major corrections close to delivery, but we weren’t allowed due to delivery and approval rules. We asked for early deferrals and were repeatedly told it wasn’t possible.”

The solution was to ask for the possibility to work on fixes introduced as post-launch updates but not yet given the green light.

The remasters are generating a lot of praise, but several players point out problems such as errors in music, errors in animations and even errors that allow you to bypass collisions and final level battles completely.

