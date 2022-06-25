Sony prepares promotion for the weekend

Sony has another promotion in the oven to launch on the PS Store. This Friday’s Weekend Deals (24) will feature a selection of 85 items, including games and DLC from various titles for PS4 and PS5. Games like It Takes Two, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Ghostwire Tokyo will be in the pack.

The new wave of discounts is now online for the regions of Europe and the US — in Brazil, this will take place in the afternoon. Promotional prices will extend until the day June 27. Check out some of the works you can enjoy below:

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension;

Kena: Bridge of Spirits;

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection;

Ghostwire: Tokyo;

Disco Elysium — The Final Cut;

Sonic Colors: Ultimate;

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection;

OlliOlli World;

GRID Legends;

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next Level Edition;

Stay tuned here at MeuPlayStation, as we will let you know as soon as the offer is available on the PS Store. That way, we can only wait for the launch of the discounts to get an idea of ​​the prices.

