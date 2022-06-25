Speechless, Sonia Abrão underestimates Rede Globo’s tribute to Fatima Bernardes’ farewell: “protocol”

On the afternoon of this Friday (24), during the broadcast of the program ‘The afternoon is yours’ from the broadcaster TV network!with presentation of Sonia Abrama journalist once again gave something to talk about to criticize the tribute produced by Rede Globo in celebration of ten years of the program “Meeting with Fátima Bernardes” and the tribute paid to presenter of the morning, Fátima Bernardes, who will leave the program on July 1st.

While commenting on the matter, Sonia Abram made a point of expressing his opinion accusing the Rede Globo from plagiarism the broadcaster’s idea band, referring to the tribute paid by the hundred editions of the program ‘Faustão in the Band’. According to presenterthe video produced by Rede Globo in celebration of ten years of ‘Date’ also contained no emotion.

to what Sonia Abram didn’t hold back and fired: “I liked the graphic part so much, it was pretty cool, but the idea of ​​numbers took everything from Faustão, from last month, when he completed one hundred programs on the air by Band. It is obvious, very clear, that this balance was done well. But thanks, I won’t even question it too much because it’s a farewell, it’s a day of celebration”.

in the production of TV Globothe journalist Fátima Bernardes arrived at Globo studios and everything was in the dark. Little by little, people appear who write on their bodies several words related to the morning. In the narration, Fátima Bernardes it informs the number of programs it had done, how many guests it received over time, as well as the number of musicians and stories already presented.

Sonia Abramhowever, broke his promise by criticizing the lack of animation of Fatima during the video: “Just to comment here on the coldness of the narration, at no time does it seem like a farewell, because it has feelings, a cycle ending, it stirs emotions. It’s just a cute text, inspired by Faustão, but zero emotion. Maybe it’s not even Fátima’s fault, but a protocol to be followed.”

And pondered: “She went through a lot of tights and this ending is a relief. Nobody will cry because of it. Now I want to see how they will force the handover of the baton to Patricia Poeta. It will be something else that will not have emotion”.