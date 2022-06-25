support the 247

Sputnik Agency – Russia reported this Friday (24) that Ukrainian forces had completely withdrawn from the city of Severodonetsk. The withdrawal order represents a major setback for Ukraine and an important victory for Russia’s strategy. With the conquest of Severodonetsk, the focus is now on taking control of neighboring Lisichansk, which would allow Russia to gain control over Donbass.

In a statement broadcast on local television, the governor of Lugansk said the order to withdraw was given because “keeping soldiers in destroyed positions made no sense”.

The capture of Severodonetsk comes on the day that Russia’s special operation in Ukraine turns four months old. As reported by Al Jazeera, one of the reasons that led Russia to obtain victory was its superiority in the military arsenal.

