Step by step to receive PIX of R$ 1,000; new benefit available?

The monthly payment to self-employed truck drivers could come true soon. This is because the federal government, together with leaders of the National Congress, are studying the release of the PIX of BRL 1 thousand for workers in this category. At first, the estimated value was R$ 400.

The idea of ​​”PIX Trucker“, which is still under discussion, is seen as a way to offset the rise in fuel prices, especially diesel. The official announcement of the proposal should take place after a meeting at Palácio do Planalto, scheduled to take place on Monday, 27.

How will payments be made?

So far, there is still no confirmation regarding the payment or deadlines set for the start of the program. The intention is that it will be passed on by the month of December.

Upon release, the government must establish a state of emergency, to be regulated through the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC)which is currently under discussion in the Federal Senate.

The state of emergency is being articulated to avoid the restrictions imposed by the electoral law, which prohibits the creation or expansion of social programs in an election year. Only programs already in place can be changed in the event of a public calamity or state of emergency.

measure approval

In addition to the PIX Caminhoneiro project, the federal government announced that it will increase Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 and the gas voucher. Both initiatives should generate an expense of R$ 30 billion to the public coffers.

In the case of aid for truck drivers, the measure will cost BRL 4 billion.