STF concludes trial and, by 9 votes to 2, converts Roberto Jefferson into a defendant for homophobia | Policy

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) concluded the trial and decided this Friday (24), by 9 votes to 2, to make the former deputy Roberto Jefferson defendant for crimes of homophobia, slander and incitement to the crime of damage to public property.

Ministers analyzed a complaint filed by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) in August 2021 (see more below). The case was judged in a virtual plenary, where the votes of the ministers are computed in the Court’s electronic system.

PGR denounces Roberto Jefferson for incitement to crime, threat to institutions and homophobia

In February of this year, the Court had already formed a majority to accept the formal accusation against the former parliamentarian. However, a request for a view (more time to analyze the case) from Minister Nunes Marques, suspended the trial and postponed the STF’s decision on the case.

The trial resumed on the 17th, with the vote of the minister. Nunes Marques concluded that the complaint should be sent for analysis by the Federal Court of the Federal District. Therefore, it would be up to the new judge to decide whether or not to receive the indictment, that is, whether or not to transform the former parliamentarian into a defendant.

In his vote, the minister argued that, as Roberto Jefferson has no jurisdiction in the Supreme Court, the decision on whether to receive the indictment rests with the first instance of Justice.

“I understand, your permission, that the mere fact that the accused has published on social networks or even given interviews on journalistic programs on Youtube, does not mean that he has joined a criminal organization with the specific purpose of attacking the Democratic State. and the Judiciary. It is necessary, in order to maintain the evidentiary connection, that the evidence of a crime can, in some way, influence the other evidence existing in the case, which I definitely do not see here”, wrote the minister.

Nunes Marques stated that “the complaint must be analyzed by the Natural Judge of the deed, from one of the Federal Criminal Courts of the Judiciary Section of the Federal District”.

In the same vein, and also in the resumption of the trial, Minister André Mendonça voted for the Supreme Court to recognize that the analysis of the case belongs to the lower courts.

“Without considering the receipt of the complaint, I recognize the absolute incompetence of this Federal Supreme Court and decline the competence for one of the Courts of the Judiciary Section of the Federal Justice of the Federal District, to which the deed must be freely distributed”, he wrote.

In the complaint presented to the court, the PGR listed seven statements in which the former deputy attacked institutions, and stated that Roberto Jefferson practiced conduct that constitutes offenses under the Penal Code, the National Security Law and the law that defines crimes resulting from prejudice. of race or color.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also pondered that Roberto Jefferson “encouraged the Brazilian people to invade the Senate headquarters and to practice deeds against senators, specifically those who are part of the Pandemic CPI, in order to prevent the free exercise of the Legislative Power, and who also encouraged the Brazilian people to destroy, using an explosive substance, the building of the Superior Electoral Court”.

He also maintained that the former deputy committed at least twice the crime of homophobia when comparing LGBTQIA+ people with drug dealers and saying that they represent the moral demolition of the family.

The majority of justices followed the vote of the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who defended that Jefferson had a conduct that “strongly threatens the Democratic State, having a brutal potential harmful to democratic institutions, as they had ‘the intention of trying to prevent the free exercise of of the Legislative Power”.

According to Moraes, the speeches of the former deputy are very serious.

“[As declarações] not only do they affect honor and constitute an illegal threat to the security of the Federal Senate and its parliamentarians, especially the members of the Pandemic CPI, but also have a clear intention to prevent the full exercise of investigative activities conferred on the national Parliament”, he said. the minister.

On the occasion, Moraes’ vote was followed by ministers Gilmar Mendes, Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Dias Toffoli and Cármen Lúcia. In the resumption of the trial, Justices Ricardo Lewandowski, Rosa Weber and Luiz Fux followed the majority.

As it has no privileged forum, the ministers voted in favor of sending the case to the Federal Court, which will be responsible for analyzing criminal proceedings.

In his vote, Moraes explained that Jefferson’s investigation took place in the Supreme Court because the facts attributed to the former deputy are connected with a digital militia that is investigated in the Supreme Court and affects allies of President Jair Bolsonaro and family members.