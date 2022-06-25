STF concludes vote and makes Roberto Jefferson defendant for homophobia

The plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) concluded today the vote that accepted a lawsuit against former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson and made him a defendant for homophobia, slander and damage to the Union’s property.

In September 2021, Roberto Jefferson had already been sentenced by the Justice of Rio Grande do Sul to pay R$ 300 thousand for homophobic statements against the then governor of the state, Eduardo Leite (PSDB). The decision points to two offensive statements to Leite in March 2021 – one on Twitter and the other in an interview with a radio station in Porto Alegre.

Today’s STF vote was done through the virtual plenary. The rapporteur of the case, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, voted to receive the complaints presented by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and seven of the other ministers accompanied him.

Alexandre de Moraes also understood that the case should not be processed in the higher court and referred the case to the Federal District Court.

Only Kássio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça differed from the rapporteur.

In February of this year, the STF ministers had already formed a majority to accept the complaint, but Nunes Marques asked for a view, which postponed the conclusion of the trial.

The minister cast his vote a week ago and argued that, as Roberto Jefferson does not have the right to a privileged forum, the decision on whether to accept the process or not should come from the first instance – which also guided Mendonça’s vote.

See what are the alleged crimes of Roberto Jefferson

One of Jefferson’s statements, listed in the PGR document, says that, on May 24, 2021, the former deputy incited the practice of a crime against national security after encouraging the Brazilian people to invade the Federal Senate and “to practice in fact to the detriment of Senators, specifically those who are part of the CPI of the Pandemic”.

The statement was given in an interview with the YouTube channel Rádio 94 FM.

Two months later, in an interview with Jornal da Cidade Online, former deputy Roberto Jefferson encouraged the destruction of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) building, using an explosive substance. The TSE is a building owned by the Union.

The PGR also says that Roberto Jefferson committed a crime of slander against the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, by insinuating that he prevaricated by not carrying out impeachment requests against STF ministers.

Two episodes of homophobia are also cited. In one of them, on July 26, 2021, Roberto Jefferson said that LGBT people represent the moral demolition of the family. The interview was published by Jovem Pan.

On two other occasions, the PGR says that Roberto Jefferson incited a crime against national security.

“The complaint, in a clear and objective way, was concerned to indicate the seriousness of the denounced’s manifestations, stating that the speeches given by him are a strong attack against the Democratic State, having brutal potential harmful to democratic institutions, as they had ‘the intention of trying to prevent the free exercise of the Legislative Power'”, stated Moraes in his vote.

Roberto Jefferson was taken into custody in August 2021. In January 2022, he received authorization from Minister Alexandre de Moraes to carry out house arrest.