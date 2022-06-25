Study highlights the 5 most common current symptoms of covid in vaccinated

Jenni Smith

The Zoe Covid app, which has been monitoring the disease for two years, gathered data from 4.7 million users to assess the most common current symptoms in those who have been vaccinated.

The analysis, which has the participation of researchers from King’s College London, with support from the NHS, the UK’s public health system, pointed out the five most common symptoms among those who took at least two doses of immunizations.

covid symptoms

Credit: CentralITAlliance/istock App that monitors covid highlights the most common current symptoms in vaccinated

In order of frequency, the following complaints appeared:

  • coryza
  • Headache
  • sneezing
  • Sore throat
  • persistent cough

These most common symptoms have already changed several times since the beginning of the pandemic.

In early 2021, for example, loss of smell and taste were still among the main symptoms, but now they are almost gone. This is partly due to the change in the virus and the role of vaccines.

covid

Credit: Darryl Fonseka/istock Main symptoms of covid-19 change throughout the pandemic

The app also evaluated the most frequent symptoms in which you were not vaccinated. The list looked like this:

  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • Running nose
  • Fever
  • persistent cough

The main difference is that among those who were not vaccinated, fever appeared among the main symptoms. These people also report more headache and sore throat.

