Study quantifies the tragedy caused by Bolsonaro in the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil

Nobody doubts that the government Bolsonaro is trying to destroy today the institutions that guarantee our democracy. But the worst is that our future is also being destroyed. The government often claims that the problems came from the past. But this is not valid when discussing the way in which Bolsonaro dealt with the pandemic. SARS-CoV-2 did not exist when he was elected.

The partial result of a study planned to follow the pandemic has now been published. In addition to producing a global picture, it allows comparing the results obtained in each country. We know that the Bolsonaro government despised the virus, recommended treatments without a scientific basis, disallowed and fired ministers, extended the use of vaccines as long as possible and so on. This study quantifies the tragedy caused by Bolsonaro. And, when comparing what happened in Brazil with world averages, it is clear that many Brazilians died because of the measures adopted by the current government. This has been said by a lot of people, but now we have the numbers.

The study collected data on infected, hospitalized and dead. And it went ahead, and there its importance. It was able to correct data collection issues from different countries and underreporting cases. In this way, it was possible to estimate the real number of deaths and infections in each place. Here, I will compare what happened in Brazil with what happened in the world as a whole, including rich and poor countries.

By November 14, 2021 (end date of these preliminary results), 720,000 people had died from Covid in Brazil (confidence interval between 634,000 and 907,000). But that number says little. More important is how many people died per 100,000 inhabitants. On the planet, covid killed 194 out of 100 thousand. In Brazil, this number was 332. In New Zealand, this number is 0.8 per 100,000. On the planet, the infection rate per 100 inhabitants was 49%; in Brazil, 66%. In Brazil, 0.5% of those infected died, while in the world this number is 0.4%.

There is no doubt that with the health system that Brazil had at the beginning of the pandemic, a minimally competent and responsible government would have obtained better results. Just don’t get in the way. Calculating exactly how many of the deaths by covid can and should be placed on the back of the Bolsonaro government is difficult, but it must be greater than 50 thousand. It is sufficient to convict those responsible for the crime of responsibility, murder or genocide.

MORE INFORMATION: ESTIMATING GLOBAL, REGIONAL, AND NATIONAL DAILY AND CUMULATIVE INFECTIONS WITH SARS-COV-2 THROUGH, NOV 14, 2021: A STATISTICAL ANALYSIS, LANCET. HTTPS: //DOI.ORG/10.1016/S0140-6736(22)00484-6