Supreme Court May Re-Discuss LGBT Marriage and Contraceptives, Conservative Judge Vows

the minister of US Supreme Court Clarence Thomas exposed during the argument of his vote to overturn the Roe versus Wade decision a vision about other rights that could disappear. According to him, the same justification for the right to abortion as non-existent should be used to end decisions that established rights to contraception, same-sex consensual sexual relations and LGBT marriage.

The opinion of the majority of the court, written by minister Samuel Alito, is that nothing in this Friday’s decision, the 24th, “should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion”.

Minister Clarence Thomas said he agreed with this position. However, he noted in his statement that the majority of the court held that the right to abortion is not a form of “freedom” protected by the due process clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution — as the court had ruled in the case. Roe versus Wade.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas (left) and Brett M. Kavanaugh (center) with Justice Harvie Wilkinson (right) in this September 13, 2019 image Photograph: Bill O’Leary/Washington Post

So he took aim at three other emblematic cases that used the same legal argument: Griswold versus Connecticuta 1965 decision that declared that persons of the same sex who were married were entitled to contraception; Lawrence versus Texas, a 2003 case that invalidated sodomy laws and legalized same-sex sexual activities nationwide; and Obergefell vs. Hodgesthe 2015 case that established the right of marriage for LGBT couples.

Justice Thomas wrote that the court “should reconsider” the three decisions, saying the court has a duty to “correct the misunderstanding” set out in those precedents. So, he asserted, “reversing these demonstrably erroneous decisions, the question that would remain would be what other constitutional provisions” protected by the rights they established.

This kind of talk is exactly what advocates for reproductive rights and LGBT+ people feared. Abortion rights advocates have repeatedly warned that if Roe v. Wade fell, the rights to contraception and same-sex marriage would be next.

Anti-abortionists, who fought hard to reverse Roe versus Wade, insisted they had no interest in trying to annihilate the right to contraception.

However, states like Missouri are already trying to restrict access to contraception by banning public funds earmarked for these methods: intrauterine devices and so-called morning-after pills. And some Republicans, notably Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, have said the case’s decision Griswold versus Connecticut was wrong. Earlier this month, Blackburn called the Griswold v. Connecticut case “constitutionally unfounded.”

Only Minister Thomas signed the essay opinion that exposed these points.

Roe vs Wade impact in the US

Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown University School of Law and an expert on public health legislation, said it would be “easy to dismiss Thomas as a lone wolf” and that doing so would be a mistake. Now that a majority of the court has destroyed the foundation on which the Roe v. Wade argument was built, he said, “other rights may also collapse.”

Gostin cited another contentious legal area, the right to own firearms, as an example. In decisions where the 2nd Amendment applies to individuals, he said, the court rejected an ancient and enduring precedent. At the time, he said, Minister Antonin Scalia said the decision would not affect other gun control regulations. But “that promise didn’t last,” he said, noting that on Thursday the court issued a major decision expanding the right to firearms.

Roe v Wade was a case brought to the Supreme Court in 1973 by two Texas lawyers who, in order to guarantee the right to abortion of their client Jane Roe, argued that the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, through the “due process clause”, protects the privacy of the woman who intends to terminate the pregnancy. The argument was accepted by 7 votes to 2 at the time and, with that, legal abortion left the state sphere, in the USA, and started to obtain constitutional protection, at the federal level.

Supreme Court justices today reviewed nearly 50-year-old case law in ruling on a 2018 law by the State of Mississippi that prohibited abortions if “the probable gestational age of the human fetus” was determined to be more than 15 weeks. Lower federal courts had blocked the legislation, precisely on the grounds that it ran into the jurisprudence established in Roe v Wade and reaffirmed in other Court judgments.

But this time, with a conservative majority of six judges out of the nine that make up the Court, the jurisprudence was revised.

The whole change involving abortion in the US happened in part because American law derives from the English common law, which is based on the concept of stare decisis (decision by precedent). In addition, the federalist character of the lean American Constitution delegates to the States most of the legislation on common life and matters of federal scope are quite rare. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL