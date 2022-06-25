Survey shows 4 stocks that should enter the radar of investors

Metalúrgica Gerdau, 3R Petroleum, Bradespar and Dexco present the best investment opportunities, according to a survey

Ask about Profit (P/E), market forecast on share growth for the next 12 months and debt level were some metrics used

In addition to analyzing these indicators, investors should be aware of the macroeconomic variables that can impact companies before allocating resources

Identifying the best opportunities on the stock market in a market stress scenario is a difficult task. It is almost a “treasure hunt” in the face of pessimism for variable income assets at times of high interest rates. Therefore, the E-Investor identified, based on a survey, four roles with indicators that can become opportunities for gain.

Last week, the Brazilian Central Bank (BC) raised the Selic rate to 13.25% per year. The Federal Reserve (FED), the monetary authority of the United States, adopted the same policy and decided to raise the country’s interest rate by 0.75 percentage point. Such interest rate movements dampen the appetite for risky assets among market investors.

However, the survey carried out by the Monett investment platform, which E-Investor exclusively had access, managed to filter the shares of the Ibovespa, the main index of the B3, with the best prospects of return for the investor in the current scenario.

The result of this analysis showed that Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4), 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), Bradespar (BRAP4) and Dexco (DXCO3) are the main highlights.

To arrive at these stocks, Monett used the following indicators: price over earnings (P/E), upside consensual (projection of a rise or fall for the stock price in the next 12 months), return on equity (ROE), market value over the annual revenue extracted from the company’s sales (EV/Sales), indebtedness and the stock return accumulated over the last 12 months and this year.

“The use of relational indicators, based on relevant information from the companies’ business, is essential to avoid hasty decision-making and allow investors to compare the pricing level of a company in relation to peers in the same sector, for example”, highlights Felipe Paletta, partner and analyst at Monett.

According to him, the companies were the ones that stood out the most for presenting an appreciation of the price of their shares above the IBOV average and a controlled degree of indebtedness, in addition to trading at a discount in relation to the average of the index in the multiples of Price/ Profit and EV/Sales.

“In turbulent times in the global economic scenario, looking only at profit or revenue growth does not help, in most cases, the investor to identify an opportunity, since accounting metrics are always volatile”, adds Paletta.

In the case of the P/E indicator, the Ibovespa average for this multiple is currently 12.4 times. The companies 3R Petroleum, Metalúrgica Gerdau and Dexco presented multiples of 5.7x P/E, 2.4xP/L and 10.3xP/L, respectively.

According to the Monett partner, the indicator measures how much the company is worth in the market in relation to how much profit it generates over a year. This means that the lower the value, the better the situation of the company. “In the case of RRRP3, for example, a ratio of 5.7x implies that with 5.7 years of profit the company would offset the market valuation value”, explains Paletta.

Bradespar’s P/E multiple (BRAP4) was not reported in the table due to the lack of data for the indicator. However, its highlight is related to its level of indebtedness. While the Ibovespa average is 66%, the company enjoys a percentage of just 1%.

In addition, all four companies have a upside consensual, that is, the projection of growth in percentage of shares for the next 12 months, above the IBOV average.

Check the main stock indicators

Actions P/L consensual upside indebtedness Year-to-date return Return in the last 12 months Bradespar (BRAP4) Uninformed 85% 1% 1.2% 27.1% Dexco (DXCO3) 10.3 105% 61% -31.6% -46.1% 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) 5.7 140% 27% 1.3% -25.5% Gerdau Metallurgical (GOAU4) 2.4 81% 40% -15.1% -11% Ibovespa (Average) 12.2 65.2% 63% -% -12% Source: Felipe Paletta, partner and analyst at Monett/Data referring to the trading session on 06/22/2022

However, despite the importance of indicators, the decision to buy shares should not be guided only by them. In the opinion of Ariane Benedito, economist at CM Capital, investors need to take a more careful look at the variables that can affect the performance of the sector in which the company operates.

“Investors should look at what are the macroeconomic variables that can deteriorate the sector, what is the company’s ability to sustain itself in a crisis scenario in its sector and the long-term future capacity of generating and distributing profit”, says Benedito.

favorable scenarios

In addition to the good indicators pointed out in the survey, the macroeconomic scenario for some of these companies is favorable for the shares. This is the case of holding Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4), favored mainly by the good economic prospects for Gerdau (GGBR4), a company that represents a good part of the holding’s business

According to Renato Chanes, investment analyst at Ágora, Gerdau is the largest producer of long steel in the country and therefore should benefit from the high demand for the product driven by civil construction, which remains heated. The perspective is similar for its operations abroad, mainly in the United States.

“The company is more positioned (in the North American market) in infrastructure works and the government of Joe Biden is accelerating a lot in investments. The company is well positioned to capture this improvement in the North American market”, explains Chanes.

There is another important factor that should make any investor happy: the possibility of paying dividends. As the company has generated a lot of cash and there is no prospect of buying new companies, Chanes believes that the resources should be used to pay shareholders.

“This is our assessment (from Ágora), but it is not consensual in the market”, he highlights. “The company is not in favor of acquiring new companies, added to the fact that it does not intend to expand any of its factories. So, we don’t see any other reason (besides the payment of dividends) for the distribution of this cash”, emphasizes Chanes.

Ágora Investimentos recommends the purchase of shares in the holding Gerdau (GOAU4) and Gerdau (GGBR4) with target prices of R$12 and R$40, respectively.

3R Petroleum, on the other hand, should benefit from the upward movement in oil prices in the international market. According to Mário Goulart, an analyst at O2 Research, the relationship between demand and supply should remain tight in the coming months, further pushing up commodity prices.

“China returning to its activities after the end of restrictions against covid-19 will have a complicated situation for the oil market. The war between Russia and Ukraine is far from resolved. And these factors should make the price of oil soar for a while”, explains Goulart.

The oil reserves plus the company’s good management, with the presence of former Petrobras president Roberto Castelo Branco on its board, also make 3R’s shares more attractive. “The company brought to its board good names, especially Roberto Castelo Branco, former president of Petrobras, who left not because of incompetence but because he did not accept the political game (when he was president of the state-owned company)”, adds Goulart.

In addition, the company’s revenue variables also signal to investors a capacity for growth, according to Benedito. “The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is satisfactory, and yet the most pessimistic scenario points to substantial growth”, says the economist at CM Capital.

