“Tattoos” by Fátima Bernardes took two hours to make; meet project

Fátima “tatu” words that marked her ten years of “Encontro”. (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo)

Those who watched the “Meeting” this Friday (24) saw Fátima Bernardes get emotional to have her body covered with “tattoos”. “Public”, “conversations”, “dance” and “faith” were some of the words marked on the skin of the presenter, who is saying goodbye to the program.

Behind the project are Louise Helène, visual artist and performer, and Sergio Santoian, photographer and portraitist. To YahooSérgio revealed that at least two hours were needed to finish the moment.

Between emotion, tears and good memories of these 10 years of “Meeting”, Santoian stressed that Fátima and her team were very welcoming. “She was thrilled to do the show’s spud when she arrived at the empty studio. She was very sweet. We usually do it with a small team. There were almost 30 people watching. It would have been a nervous moment, but Fatima herself and the team They made us feel welcomed”.

Sérgio and Louise maintain the project #DoneTattoo two years ago. She writes and he photographs. Everything was genuinely born, when they were photographing an actor and decided to play with painting. “Art” was the first written word.

Since then, the duo has worked with names such as Lorrane Silva (Pequena Lô), Eduardo Moscovis and Barbara Paz. “The project has several forms of dialogue, many possibilities. The person has that in their body representing a moment, something important in their professional trajectory”.

In the case of Fátima, all the words were decided in partnership with the presenter and her team. The suggestions were born naturally mixed with the moment of nostalgia, farewell and art. The partnership, however, had already been closed four months ago, when the production on the show got in touch with the duo.

