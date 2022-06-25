“Technically a little…”; Ronaldo ‘puts the spoon’ in Cruzeiro’s match against Flu and sends a message for 2023

Last Thursday (24) the cruise faced Fluminense at Maracanã, in the first match of the decision for a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Raposa returned to Belo Horizonte with a 2-1 defeat to the Rio de Janeiro team. The match was closely watched by Ronaldowho was at Maraca and commented on the performance of the team for which he is the main manager.

“We faced a very good team. I want to congratulate Fluminense. The truth is that Fluminense has great players, a young, quality team, and we held up well. Tactically well, technically a little more shy in the first half, but it was a great game, very tough. Our players were too many warriors. A time with one less player, against a team of great quality. I want to congratulate my players, who were warriors, gave themselves to the fullest. A shame the result , but I want to recognize everyone’s effort”, declared the Phenomenon in Live broadcast on its channel.

Although the Phenomenon has pointed out the difficulties that Zeiro faced, he believes in the reversal of the result and the classification in the Copa do Brasil. For Ronaldo, the match at Maracanã is a test for 2023: “Unfortunately, we took home a defeat, but it’s not scary. We can turn around. We have our strong supporters at Mineirão, but it was a nice game. It was good to see our team facing a powerful team, and so we had a little idea of ​​what we have to improve, where to evolve, grow, reinforce in the near future, maybe next year. Very good test.”, evaluated the manager Celeste.

Live Fenomenal was obviously accompanied by many Zeiro fans, who were not intimidated and asked Ronaldo about a controversial move by the referee, which could have resulted in the expulsion of goalkeeper Fábio, from Fluminense, who supposedly held the ball outside the area:

“I don’t want to get into the merits. I strongly believe that field and video referees are error-prone. There were mistakes for both sides, perhaps a bit more rigorous refereeing with Cruzeiro, but nothing supernatural. Maybe that move by Fábio catching the ball inside the area, he slips with his body, the ball starts to come out, and it seems that he still touches the ball outside the area with his hand. What would happen was expulsion, and maybe I could balance the game more. But it was a great game”, concluded Ronaldo, the Phenomenon.