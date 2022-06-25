Tiago Leifert ‘comes out of the obvious’ and surprises by asking for a Palmeiras player in the Brazilian National Team

With recent good seasons, winning twice in a row the Copa Libertadores of America and having a great performance this season, several players from palm trees began to be asked by the press and fans to have a chance in the Brazilian National Team.

Midfielder Raphael Veiga, who is recovering from an injury, has been the most acclaimed name, but has yet to receive an opportunity with Tite, as well as striker Dudu. Weverton and Danilo were called up in the last call-ups, with the goalkeeper being well-rated to be in the World Cup.

Narrator of Choque-Rei held this Thursday (23), Tiago Leifert surprised by “coming out of the box” and asking right-back Marcos Rocha to receive a chance in the Brazilian team, which today has Danilo and Daniel Alves in the sector.

It is worth remembering that the side has already been summoned to wear Amarelinha, in 2013. At the time, the player was at Atlético-MG, where he won the Copa Libertadores da América. Marcos Rocha took the field in the tie against Chile, by 2 to 2, with the Selection being commanded by Felipão.