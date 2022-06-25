Turco says he will make changes at Atltico for the game against Fortaleza

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico El Turco says that promoting changes in the Atltico team for the game against Fortaleza

Atltico will have changes in the team for the duel against Fortaleza, this Saturday, at 9 pm, in Mineiro, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Turkish coach Mohamed has not yet defined which team will be the starting lineup against Leo do Pici, but he promised changes.



According to the Argentine coach, the players who are in the best physical condition will be selected. Turco also made it clear that some of Galo’s reserves are eager to play and need more minutes on the field.

“We will work, evaluate how everything is and we will decide, we will put the best team to seek victory, be able to win. The ones who are in the best conditions, more rested, with more strength to play will play. We have a squad with players with less minutes, but they are very excited to play. We will evaluate the training and decide. Surely, some changes will occur”, said Turco.

Turco Mohamed’s concern with the sequence in the season. On Tuesday, Galo will have the first clash of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, against Emelec, in Ecuador. Therefore, some holders may be spared.

the changes

In defense, a certain change: Guga replaces Mariano on the right side. The experienced Atlético defender is suspended for having received the third yellow card in the victory over Flamengo for the Brazilian and lost his mother this Wednesday (22), during a new game against Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil.

Further defensive changes could occur if Turco Mohamed chooses to preserve players for the match against Emelec. The Argentine coach must wait for a response from the physiology department to know if he has to replace an athlete due to physical wear and tear.

In midfield, Otvio should continue as a starter, since Jair, recovering from surgery on his left hand, should not be released. With Nacho Fernndez suspended, the young Rubens and Calebe are the main candidates for third place in the intermediate sector of the field.

Finally, the attack will also have changes. That’s because forward Keno again felt pain in the posterior muscle of his right thigh, in the victory over Flamengo on Wednesday, and it will hardly be used. The star Hulk, with inflammation on the sole of his right foot, can also be preserved by thinking about Libertadores.

Thus, a probable lineup for Atltico for the game against Fortaleza counts on Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otvio and Rubens (Caleb); Vargas (Svio), Ademir and Hulk (Sasha).

Atltico seeks to follow up the reaction that began with two victories over rivals Flamengo. In the Brazilian Championship, Galo occupies the 4th place, with 21 points, and is seven behind the leader Palmeiras.