Two Joinville bets win big at Mega-Sena

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

There is a resident of Joinville, in the north of Santa Catarina, waking up happier this Thursday (23). It’s just that two bets made in the city hit five dozen in the 2493 Mega-Sena Contest and, thus, the bettors will fatten their bank account.

One of the lucky ones won BRL 68,844.54 in a bet made through Caixa’s electronic channels. The other bet will actually award 29 different people.

It’s just that it’s a pool made at Casa Lotérica Clair, in the Itaum neighborhood, which took R$ 137,688.81. Thus, each of the 29 players will win around BRL 4,700.

Have you checked the numbers drawn? If not, keep an eye out and see if you’re one of the lucky ones. Look: 04-09-37-43-44-56.

In Santa Catarina, four bets from other cities also hit the five dozen. There were also people from Santa Catarina who won prizes with four numbers drawn.

As no one across the country hit the six dozen, the Mega-Sena prize accumulated and is now estimated at R$ 80 million for the next draw, which takes place on Saturday (25).

