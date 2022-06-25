Two thousand migrants try to enter Spanish territory, and eighteen die; see images | World

Eighteen migrants from African countries died in the early hours of Saturday (25) after an attempt by a group of 2,000 people to forcibly enter the autonomous city of Melilla, a Spanish territory in North Africa and one of the most problematic borders of the European Union.
Melilla and neighboring Ceuta, also Spanish, are separated from Moroccan territory by large fences, which immigrants from all over Africa are constantly trying to jump over. Often, large groups try to invade border posts together. If they manage to get through, they are taken to migrant detention centers in Spain and can apply for asylum and refuge.
According to the Melilla government, 133 of the approximately 2,000 migrants who tried to cross the border managed to reach the city. “after breaking the access grille of the border checkpoint with pliers”.
Moroccan officials said 13 of the 18 dead had been taken to local hospitals with serious injuries from the invasion. In their first assessment, the authorities of the province of Nador indicated that 76 migrants had been injured, 13 of them seriously, in addition to 140 police officers, five of them in a critical condition.
Spanish police said another 57 migrants who managed to jump the fence were also injured, as well as 49 agents of the country’s Civil Guard, and were taken to a city hospital.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sándchez spoke about the case and thanked the “partnership” between the police in his country and Morocco.
“I want to thank on behalf of the government of Spain for the extraordinary cooperation that we are having with the Kingdom of Morocco, which demonstrates the need to have the best of relations […] in the fight against irregular immigration”, declared Sánchez.
This is the first major attempt at illegal entry since Spain and Morocco overcame a diplomatic crisis that lasted months and jeopardized migration agreements between the two countries.
The crisis began after Spain welcomed, in April 2021, the leader of the Polisario Front, the independence movement in Western Sahara, Brahim Ghali, to be treated for covid-19 in a hospital in the country. Morocco claims sovereignty over Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony.
The height of the Spanish-Moroccan crisis took place in May 2021, when, taking advantage of the relaxation of controls by the Moroccan authorities, around 10,000 immigrants entered Ceuta.
Although Madrid and Rabat have restored relations, Pedro Sánchez warned in June that “Spain will not tolerate the use of the tragedy of irregular migration as a weapon of pressure.”
Improved relations with Morocco, the departure point for most irregular migrants arriving on the Spanish coast, led to a 70% reduction in arrivals in April, compared to February.
