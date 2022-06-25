Ukraine accuses Belarus of bombing Chernigiv border region

Belarus, Moscow’s diplomatic ally, bombed Ukraine’s Chernigiv border region northeast of Kiev, the Ukrainian army said on Saturday, adding that the attack caused no casualties and affected infrastructure.

