Ukraine accuses Belarus of bombing Chernigiv border region

Belarus, Moscow’s diplomatic ally, bombed Ukraine’s Chernigiv border region northeast of Kiev, the Ukrainian army said on Saturday, adding that the attack caused no casualties and affected infrastructure.

“Around 5:00 am [2.00 em Lisboa], the Chernigiv region suffered massive missile bombardment. Twenty rockets hit the village of Desna, fired from the territory of Belarus”, informed the Northern Command of the Ukrainian troops, in a publication on the social network Facebook, adding that “there were no casualties” at this stage and only “an infrastructure was affected”, without indicating whether whether it is a military installation or not.

According to the France-Presse news agency, Kiev accused Russia of “dragging” Minsk into the war.

“Today’s attack is directly linked to the Kremlin’s efforts to draw Belarus into the war in Ukraine as a co-belligerent”said the General Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, linked to the Ministry of Defense, on the social network Telegram.

Desna, a small village of 7500 inhabitants before the war, is located 70 kilometers north of Kiev and the same distance south of the border with Belarus.

The attack comes at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are today in St Petersburg, Russia, ahead of a visit to Belarus, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, by the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov.

Despite not being belligerent in the conflict with Ukraine, so far, Belarus has provided logistical support for Moscow’s troops, especially in the first weeks of the Russian offensive.

The country led by Lukashenko, since 1994, has since been the target of Western sanctions, also applied against Russia.