UpDown: from Dmitry Muratov to Milton Ribeiro

UP

Dmitry Muratov

The Russian journalist auctioned his 2021 Nobel Peace Prize medal for $103.5 million to help refugees from the war in Ukraine.

Coldplay

With their current tour, the English band has joined the select group that has earned the mark of 1 billion dollars in concerts.

John Textor

The American businessman who owns the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) of Botafogo from Rio de Janeiro has also become a majority shareholder in Lyon, one of the main clubs in France.

DOWN

Milton Ribeiro

Investigated for corruption at the MEC, the former holder of the portfolio was arrested by the PF and, despite being released later, he became the government’s new political problem.

bayer

The US Supreme Court upheld a decision that condemns the group to pay $25 million to a retiree who attributes cancer to the herbicide Roundup, manufactured by the company.

Emerson Fittipaldi

The two-time F1 world champion had his cars and trophies pawned due to a debt of more than 400,000 reais.

Published in VEJA of June 29, 2022, issue no. 2795