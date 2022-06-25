Urgent: Eligibility Committee approves Caio Paes de Andrade to preside over Petrobras

× Photo: Disclosure

In a meeting that just ended, the Petrobras Eligibility Committee approved the appointment of Caio Paes de Andrade to preside over the state-owned company. Andrade was chosen to replace José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, who left the company’s management last Monday after pressure from Jair Bolsonaro.

It is up to the collegiate to analyze the nomination based on the company’s governance and compliance rules. During this week, some members of the company questioned the name proposed by the federal government because it belongs to the area of ​​social communication. He also has no experience in the oil and energy sector..

After this step, it will be up to the Petrobras Board of Directors to ratify or not the appointment of Caio Paes de Andrade. The meeting will be held next Monday. After the decision of the collegiate, he will be able to assume the state.

Even without being confirmed as CEO of Petrobras, the government nominee met with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to discuss the company’s pricing policy. The expectation is that the new executive will also make changes in the main positions of the oil company.

Petrobras has been the target of criticism from the President of the Republic for the constant increases in fuel prices.

More news