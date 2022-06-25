US health agency issues warning about meningococcal disease outbreak in Florida – News









You CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) of the United States issued a warning about an outbreak of meningococcal disease in the state of Florida that has already caused 24 cases and seven deaths among gay and bisexual men.

In a statement issued on Thursday (23), the health agency called the situation “one of the worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease among gay and bisexual men in the history of the United States”.

“Recent data shows that about half of the cases associated with this outbreak are Hispanic men. The outbreak is primarily affecting people living in Florida, but also people who have traveled to Florida,” the note said.

As an urgent measure, the CDC recommends that this public get the meningococcal ACWY conjugate vaccine, which protects against meningitis and generalized infections caused by the meningococcal bacteria types A, C, W, and Y.

In adults, the vaccine is normally applied in a single dose, depending on the epidemiological risk or health condition, according to SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations).

The recommendation is valid for men who have sex with men who live in Florida or who intend to travel to the state – at least two weeks before departure.

The agency also says that there is a need to apply another vaccine to university students in Leon County, also in Florida, in the face of “a set of cases of meningococcal serogroup B disease”. The recommended vaccine is meningococcal B.

Infection with the meningococcal bacteria can result in meningitis or meningococcemia.

“Symptoms are usually severe and include headache, nausea, vomiting, photophobia, lethargy, rash, multiple organ failure, shock, and disseminated intravascular coagulation,” describes the MSD Manual of Diagnosis and Treatment.

Treatment is with antibiotics (penicillin and cephalosporin).

Children aged 6 months to 3 years are usually the most infected. However, teenagers, military and university recruits who live in dormitories, among other groups, are considered to be at high risk for meningococcal disease.



