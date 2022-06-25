US Supreme Court Judge Reactivates Same-Sex Marriage Threats

The US Supreme Court decision to revoke the right to abortion has revived speculation about other social achievements, such as same-sex marriage, highlighted by one of the most conservative judges.

“In future cases” on respect for privacy, “we should review all case law,” Judge Clarence Thomas wrote in a personal statement accompanying the ruling.















He cites three decisions: “Griswold v. Connecticut”, from 1965, which enshrines the right of access to contraceptives; “Lawrence v. Texas”, 2003, which makes laws that penalize homosexual sex unconstitutional; and “Obergefell v. Hodges”, 2015, which guarantees marriage for everyone nationwide.

According to Thomas, since these rulings are based on the same principle of the Constitution that protected the right to abortion, the Supreme Court has “a duty to ‘correct the wrong’” they established. It would then be necessary to analyze whether other points of the Constitution “guarantee the endless rights” generated, he explained.

For now, that is the opinion of just one of nine members of the highest court in the United States.

The sweeping overhaul of the Supreme Court under President Donald Trump, which named three new justices and provided a clear majority to conservatives, raises fears among Democrats, lawyers and advocacy associations that achievements such as equal marriage are threatened.

The three progressive judges distanced themselves from the majority that they said “jeopardize other privacy rights, such as contraception and same-sex marriages.”

This Friday (24), the President of the United States, Joe Biden, recalled that he had “warned” about the possible consequences of the decision on abortion and other rights “that we take for granted”.

“It’s the embodiment of an extremist ideology and a tragic mistake by the Supreme Court,” Biden said.