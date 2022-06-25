US Supreme Court reverses abortion legalization and ends 49 years of constitutional protections

Decision does not make termination of pregnancy illegal, but returns the country to the situation that prevailed before the ‘Roe v. Wade’ in 1973

Protesters in favor of banning abortion celebrate US Supreme Court ruling



The Supreme Court of United States reversed this Friday, 24, the legalization of abortion, permission that had been in effect since 1973 and was granted by the decision Roe v. Wade, but which had never been accepted by the religious right. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and none of its articles implicitly protect that right,” Judge Samuel Alito wrote on behalf of the majority. In this context, Roe v. Wade “must be annulled,” he pointed out. The vote was 6 to 3 and the decision does not make termination of pregnancy illegal, but it takes the United States back to the situation that prevailed before the 1973 decision, when each state was free to authorize it or not. In a very divided country, it is likely that half of the states, especially the more conservative and religious South and Center, could ban the practice of abortion in the short term. Of the 50 US states, 22 have already informed that they will continue to protect the right to abortion.

Interest in eliminating 49 years of constitutional protections had already been made public in early May when a 98-page draft showing the court’s majority opinion was leaked, and the next day there was confirmation by the Supreme Court of the information being aired. Linda Coffee, the sole survivor of the legal team that won the case in 1973, had declared that if the decision was overturned it would be terrible and “it will cost a lot more to those who do not have good health insurance and especially the poor” to have access to abortion. “They can’t go to another state,” she pointed out. “Many cannot afford an air ticket.” According to a May 2021 Pew Research Center poll, 59% of Americans believe that abortion should remain legal in most cases.

The decision had repercussions among US authorities. The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, criticized the decision on her Twitter. “This cruel decision is outrageous and heartbreaking,” she wrote. “But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are up for a vote in November,” she added. Pelosi also said that “a woman’s fundamental health decisions should be made for herself” and that “they should not be dictated by far-right politicians.” the former president Barack Obama also commented on the matter. “Today, the Supreme Court has not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, but has relegated the most intensely personal decision anyone can make,” he wrote in his account, criticizing the decision and saying that it is “the whims of politicians and ideologues – attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

‘Roe v. Wade’ case

On January 22, 1973, the United States Supreme Court established, in its historic “Roe v Wade” decision, that the right to respect for private life guaranteed by the Constitution applied to abortion. In a lawsuit filed three years earlier in a Texas court, Jane Roe, alias Norma McCorvey, a third-time pregnant single mother, attacked the constitutionality of the Texas law making abortion a crime. The highest court in the country took over the matter months later, in an appeal by Jane Roe against Dallas prosecutor Henry Wade, but also in another by a doctor and a childless couple who wanted to be able to practice, or undergo, a voluntary termination of pregnancy legally.

After hearing the parties twice, the Supreme Court waited for the November 1972 presidential election and the re-election of Republican Richard Nixon to issue its decision, by seven votes to two. Recognizing the “sensitive and emotional nature of the abortion debate, the starkly opposing views, including among physicians, and the deep and absolute convictions that the issue inspires,” the high court eventually struck down Texas’ abortion laws. The decision, which marked jurisprudence in a majority of the states of the country where there were similar laws in force, stipulated that “the right to respect for private life, present in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution (…), is broad enough to be applied to the decision of a woman to interrupt, or not, her pregnancy”.

