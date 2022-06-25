Vaccination in BH: People aged 49 to 40 receive fourth dose next week

It’s time for Belo Horizonte’s 49 to 40-year-olds to receive the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The age groups were summoned by the City Hall of Belo Horizonte (PBH) to receive the new booster of the immunizer starting next Monday (27). People aged 41 years who received the Janssen vaccine will also be able to attend health posts on Wednesday (29) for the application of the third dose.

The municipality warns that vaccination sites may change daily. Therefore, it is important to always arrive in advance the addresses on the city hall website. The list of all immunization sites can be accessed by clicking here .

In addition, from Monday to Friday, the repechage will also be maintained for priority groups and age groups already convened, including children, whether for the application of the first, second, third or fourth dose of the immunizer.

Check out next week’s schedule:

6/27, Monday:

– fourth booster dose for people aged 49, 48 and 47, complete to date, with at least four months since receiving the third dose.

6/28, Tuesday:

– fourth booster dose for people aged 46, 45 and 44, complete to date, with at least four months since receiving the third dose.

6/29, Wednesday:

– fourth booster dose for people aged 43, 42, 41 and 40, complete at this date, and at least four months after receiving the third dose. It is important to emphasize that the 41-year-old public who took Janssen should receive another booster dose;

6/30, Thursday:

– recap of a booster dose for all audiences already summoned.

7/1, Friday:

– recap of a booster dose for all audiences already summoned.

