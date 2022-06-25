Valorant: what will competitive and franchises look like from 2023 | valorant

Riot Games will implement, in the 2023 season of Valorant, a franchise model already adopted in League of Legends, another game from the developer. There will be three international competitions, one in the Americas, another in Europe and the third in Asia, with the participation of eight to ten teams per league, defined in a careful selection process, giving access to the main global events of the modality, the Masters and Champions. . But domestic championships, with national and regional tournaments, will continue to exist. The developer’s plans for Valorant’s competitive landscape with the launch of the franchises are in documents to which ge had access. Check the details in this report.

1 of 1 LOUD and OpTic players on stage at Valorant Masters Reykjavík 2022 for the final — Photo: Colin Young-WolffRiot Games LOUD and OpTic players on stage at Valorant Masters Reykjavík 2022 for the final — Photo: Colin Young-WolffRiot Games

As announced by the developer in April, Valorant’s competitive landscape starting in 2023 will have:

In-game competitive mode with access to domestic championships

Domestic Championships: National or Regional Tournaments – Challengers and Game Changers (for women)

Third-party tournaments: third-party championships for the low season

International leagues: franchise model competitions in the Americas, Europe and Asia

Global competitions: Masters and Champions

Therefore, the competitive scenario will continue to have national championships, such as the current Valorant Challengers Brazil, and will have a new series of competitions, in the franchise model, which will qualify for the two main global championships, the Masters and the Champions.

In a club inquiry response document, Riot Games responded to a question about what opportunities would be for teams not selected for the franchise, noting that it will continue to invest in domestic championships and Game Changers.

Check out the details of each pillar of Valorant’s competitive landscape starting in 2023, according to Riot Games’ plans, which, of course, can be changed at a later date:

Valorant will have a competitive mode with connection to the professional scene, so that players who stand out can ascend to the domestic championship. This system will be launched as beta in 2023, with full integration expected in 2024.

The domestic championships, national (as is VCT Brazil) or regional (as is VCT Latin America), will be held, in a partnership between Riot Games with “the best tournament organizers in each region”, as the developer wrote in a of the documents to which the ge had access. Tournaments must be online. Another difference is that these domestic competitions would have a lower age limitation than franchised international leagues in order for them to be “home to new stars”.

As domestic championships will no longer qualify for the Masters and Champions as they are today, a new international competition will be created specifically for teams from national and regional tournaments.

The Game Changers tournaments, dedicated to women, will continue to be held in five regions, with the possibility of expansion. There will be an effort by Riot Games for women to enter domestic championships and international leagues.

In the low season, there will be a window for outsourced tournaments organized by other companies. For Riot Games, such competitions will be used for teams to train possible changes in rosters and face other teams and to test new tournament formats and rules before being added to international leagues.

Three international leagues will be created, in the franchise model: in the Americas, in Europe and in Asia. Each of them should have eight to ten participating organizations, chosen by Riot Games in a selection process to be finalized in September. The clubs will be permanent participants of the competitions.

It is exclusively from these three international leagues that the teams participating in the Masters and Champions, the two global championships, will emerge from 2023.

Valorant Masters and Valorant Champions, which today receive teams from national and regional championships, will now only have teams classified through the three international leagues, from the Americas, Europe and Asia.

The Valorant Champions Tour, which from 2023 will feature international leagues in the franchise model and global competitions, will be held from January to August.

In international competitions, in the Americas, Europe and Asia, which will have eight to ten participating teams, there will be two splits, each lasting eight weeks and matches played in person, with an audience, from Friday to Sunday. The last week of each split will be dedicated to the playoffs, which will have six teams facing each other in a double elimination system, that is, with upper and lower brackets.

In the documents to which the ge had access, Riot Games informs that the Americas competition will be held in Los Angeles, United States; Asia, in Seoul, South Korea; and Europe, in Berlin, Germany, or Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Each of the two splits will qualify for each of the two editions of the Masters, one of Valorant’s global championships.

The performance throughout the season, in a system yet to be defined, will qualify for the Champions, the world championship of the sport. There will be the Last Chance Qualifier to give away the last spots for the Champions.

As per the schedule presented by Riot Games in the documents to which the ge had access, the 1st Split of the international leagues will be held from mid-January to early March, with the first Masters between March and April.

The 2nd Split will take place from mid-April to early June. The second Masters is scheduled to take place from mid-June to early July. Then, in mid-July, the Last Chance Qualifier will give the last spots to the Champions, which is scheduled to be played in August.

From September to December would be the low season period, when outsourced tournaments can be held.

Specifically in 2023, there will be a change in the calendar, as Riot Games will promote the season launch event, from mid-January to early March, so that the teams chosen for the franchises can establish themselves in the host cities of the leagues and stabilize the operations. The first and only split of international competitions will be from mid-April to the end of May. It will qualify for the only Masters of the season, to be held in June. The Last Chance Qualifier is scheduled for mid-July and the Champions for August. Low season would be from September to December.

According to Riot Games, teams participating in the three leagues must establish residence and training centers for players and staff in the host cities of each competition. They must stay in these countries during the season and for media and press obligations. In low season, it will not be mandatory for teams to remain in the host cities.

The public announcement of those selected for the franchises will take place at the end of September, as predicted by Riot Games, so that, starting in October, organizations will begin to finalize the rosters of players and staff and prepare the logistics for the 2023 season. Click here to read all about the selection process.

In the franchise model, already in use in LoL, including in the Brazilian Championship (CBLOL), teams are partners of Riot Games in competitions and become permanent participants, with no relegation or access. Teams share league administrative decisions and share revenue from sponsorship, item sales, and other sources of income.

However, unlike what happened in LoL franchises, clubs selected in Valorant will not need to pay a seat acquisition fee. At CBLOL, for example, organizations had to disburse from R$4 million to R$4.4 million. In the case of Valorant, Riot Games wants teams to use the money to invest directly in the team’s operation.

Selected clubs will have a four-year license, with the possibility of renewal, to participate in one of the three franchised competitions and global events.