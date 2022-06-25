Vasco fans speak out against homophobia; see how it was

Vasco has a history of being a pioneer in the fight against prejudice throughout its history. It was like that with racism and, now in the month of pride LGBTQIAP+, the club joined the cause, as it had done last year.

The club’s organizers have signed a Code of Ethical Conduct, prepared by the Integrity and Legal departments, and are committed to adopting practices of transparency and combating violence, harassment and discrimination in stadiums.

The first action in this direction took place today, in São Januário, in a beautiful chapter of the fight against homophobia in football. Before the confrontation against Operário, for Série B of the Brasileirão, which had a 3-0 victory, the crowd colored the stands (see below) and showed support for the cause.

“I think it’s important [essas ações do Vasco]everyone should fight prejudice, Vasco has always fought against prejudice”, said midfielder Yuri Lara, at halftime, to Premiere.

The party was already planned. As a way of symbolizing support for the movement, the crowd spread six rainbow flags on the stands of São Januário, as well as a banner with the phrase ‘Respect, Equality and Diversity’, placed on the marquee. Cups with the movement’s colors are also sold at the stadium.