Vasco paints himself with the colors of the rainbow: “We hold flags that many do not have the courage to” | vasco

As the pioneer club that it is, Vasco lived an unforgettable Friday night not only for the 3-0 victory over Operário, but for planting a flag against prejudice and in favor of equality. In the month of LGBTQIAP+ pride, São Januário painted itself almost entirely in the colors of the rainbow.

– Today we had a show in São Januário. I think that day goes down in history, another day that goes down in Vasco da Gama’s history. A pioneering history, of struggles, wielding flags that many do not have the courage or the will to wield – said Carlos Roberto Osório, general vice president of the club.

“Vasco says: we want to do the right thing, not make it the easiest”, he added.

Earlier on Friday, the club had already proudly disclosed the position of its organized supporters, who signed a Code of Conduct and Ethics, committing to adopting practices of transparency and promoting the fight against violence, harassment and discrimination in stadiums. .

Against the Worker, it was possible to see several flags and banners scattered in São Januário. Like the one that calls for “respect, equality and diversity”, which was spread over the stands of the stadium, facing the statue of Roberto Dinamite.

The entry of the players on the field was also a spectacle on its own, with fireworks and smoke in the colors of the rainbow.

“Vasco fights against inequality, against prejudice, since its foundation. This is part of the essence and soul of Vasco”, highlighted Osório.

Campaign with sponsor

After the match, Vasco posted a video on social media explaining a campaign made in partnership with his sporting goods supplier that went unnoticed – and on purpose.

The symbol of Kappa, sponsor of Vasco, has a man and a woman sitting back to back. However, on the shirt used by the players in the first half, some of these symbols were changed, leaving them with two men or two women. Look:

In the second half, Vasco played with the common shirt. Only Nenê’s had a different detail: the sponsor’s symbol painted in the colors of the rainbow.

– That’s exactly what we planned. First we have to thank the sports sponsor, Kappa, who embarked on our project from the beginning. The approval came from Italy, where the headquarters are located. We wanted exactly that, to show that there is no difference, it is so small that no one can see it. That’s what we did today. Our team came in with a different jersey, with the Kappa logo modified and adapted, and no one noticed the difference. In the second half, our main player, who also didn’t notice the difference, came in with the shirt that will be sold in stores from next week, with the rainbow symbol. We show that there is no difference. In the end, you only understand who you want. In fact, we are all the same – explained Osório.

