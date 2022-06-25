Vasco thrashes Operrio in So Janurio and glues to leader Cruzeiro in Serie B

photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco Vasco took a long time to score, but settled the match in the final stretch of the match Vasco once again showed his strength in So Janurio and beat Operrio 3-0 this Friday, for the 14th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The goals were scored by Quintero, Nen and Palacios, all in the second half and in the final stretch of the match.

With the result, the Cruzmaltinos reached 30 points and were just one of leader Cruzeiro. The people of Paraná, on the other hand, have 16. Raposa, however, has one less game than the team from Rio de Janeiro, as they will only return to the field next Tuesday, when they host Sport, in Mineiro. The match between the celestials against Ituano, for the 14th round, will be on July 5, in the interior of São Paulo.

Vasco saw Operrio being better during the first and the beginning of the second stage. However, Cruzmaltinos improved in the final part and scored with Quintero, Nen and Palacios.

In the next round, Vasco travels to face Novorizontino, on Wednesday, in Novo Horizonte. Operrio welcomes Chapecoense, on Monday, in Ponta Grossa.

THE GAME

Vasco tried to pressure in the first minutes, but the goalkeeper Simo didn’t bother much. On the other side, the Worker knew how to withstand the Cariocas’ offensive and began to seek advances, also without success.

The first goal chance came in the 18th minute, for Operrio. After taking a corner, Thales scored, but Paulo Srgio didn’t arrive in time to push into the net. Vasco improved after the scare, but saw the visitors almost score with Reni, in a kick from outside the area that stopped on Thiago Rodrigues.

The match continued in the final minutes of the first half. However, Vasco and Operrio did not finish with danger to the opposing goal and went to the break with the score equal.

In the second half, Operrio continued with the offensive posture and created a great chance in the fourth minute. Giovanni Pavani received a pass in the area and kicked the crossbar.

Gradually, Vasco balanced the confrontation, but continued to miss a lot in the offensive sector. However, the Cruzmaltinos stopped suffering in defense. The hosts only managed to arrive with danger in the 28th minute of the second stage. Weverton crossed, the ball went all over the place and reached Palacios. The Chilean sent over the prankster.

The move encouraged the Cruzmaltinos, who began to put pressure on the Operrio. Vasco was rewarded in the 34th minute, when Nen crossed for Quintero to head into the net.

The reverse made Operrio try to seek the attack, but saw Vasco declare the victory in the 43rd minute. After being called by VAR, the referee scored a penalty in the hand of the defender from Paraná. Nen charged with category, no chance for Simo.

In the final minutes, Vasco maintained the offensive posture and reached the third goal in the 50th minute. Palacios took a classy free-kick, at the angle, to give the final numbers in So Janurio.

VASCO 3 x 0 WORKER

VASCO

Thiago Rodrigues, Weverton, Quintero, Anderson Conceio and Edimar; Yuri Lara (Juninho), Andrey dos Santos and Nen (Matheus Barbosa); Gabriel Pec (Raniel), Getlio (Palacios) and Figueiredo

technician: Maurcio Souza

WORKER

Yes the; Thales (Ronald), Reni and William Machado (Junior Brando); Arnaldo, Ricardinho, Tomas Bastos (Reina) and Fabiano; Giovanni Pavani (Giovani Albuquerque), Paulo Srgio and Silvinho (Feliep Saraiva)

technician: Claudinei Oliveira

Place: So Janurio Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: Friday, June 24, 2022

referee: Vinicius Gonalves Dias Arajo (SP)

Assistants: Evandro de Melo Lima (SP) and Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira (SP)

Income: BRL 579,022.00

public: 20,269 paying

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Yellow cards: Yuri and Palacios (Vasco); Thales, Paulo Srgio and Willian Machado (Worker)

GOALS: Quintero, at 34, Nen, 43, and Palacios, at 50min of Q2